Remsen St. Mary's sees youth stepping up early in the football season

It was 42-0 at the end of the first stanza, by virtue of a 49-yard scamper by Alex Schroeder. Freshmen Brady Koenck and Keaton Harpenau each scored before halftime, which ended with St. Mary’s ahead 54-0.

Harpenau, with a series of twists, turns and cutbacks, wound up leading the game with 99 rushing yards on just five carries.

Koenck added another touchdown run in the fourth quarter, while Cade Tentinger became the seventh St. Mary’s player to score, capping things with a 41-yard sprint with two minutes remaining.

“We want to make sure we get our second group in there,” Osterman said. “We only have three JV games so the last two games have been a good opportunity to get younger players in. And they’re a really talented bunch, too, so we want to give them as much opportunity with the lights on, so we can get some film them. We’re excited about what we see from them, we just need a little bit of depth and that’s how you build it.”

Should Bunkers be able to return, the Hawks will probably throw a few more passes.

“At this point that’s between him and the doctors,” Osterman said. “It would change the dynamic. He’s got an appointment this week, so we’ll see where he’s at.”