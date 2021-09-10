Remsen St. Mary's sees youth stepping up early in the football season

REMSEN, Iowa — All of the Remsen St. Mary’s offensive leaders have graduated, but it appears Iowa’s defending 8-man football state champion hasn’t lost a beat.
Fifth-ranked St. Mary’s ran its record to 3-0 with a 70-0 rout of Siouxland Christian here Friday night.
The sledding will get a little tougher for the Hawks in weeks to come, but they’ve looked unstoppable in their first three games.
“I think what’s kind of hidden somewhat is that we have some really good youth coming up through our program,” St. Mary’s coach Tim Osterman said. “This is basically the same system we ran last year, so for us it was basically plug in plays and keep going.”
Osterman guided St. Mary’s to a state title in his first season as head coach last fall.
In case you’ve forgotten, the Hawks won a 108-94 shootout with Montezuma in state semifinal, which was the highest-scoring game in state history. They followed that with a 48-0 shutout of Fremont-Mills in the championship game.
St. Mary’s faced little resistance in running its home winning streak to 26 straight. The Hawks posted their second consecutive shutout, having blanked River Valley 59-0 last week. They opened the season with a 44-15 win over Harris-Lake Park.
“These first three games are a good gauge, but it’s not the full picture,” Osterman said. “We haven’t faced a ton of adversity yet. Our team is still young and there’s a lot of inexperience we’re concerned about. If we get everybody healthy that will be a step in the right direction.
“I’m happy with what we’re doing. Offensively, Ryan Galles has put together a good plan for us and defensively we’re trying some new things that hopefully work out. We’re excited with the start and hopefully we can keep going.”
Remsen St. Mary’s has a few banged-up players, including junior Jaxon Bunkers, who was supposed to be the heir apparent to graduated standout quarterback Blaine Harpenau. Bunkers is out with a back injury, but it hasn’t slowed the offense.
Remsen St. Mary’s racked up 422 yards – all on the ground -- and a number of players found the end zone.
It started with a 25-yard touchdown run by Cael Ortmann on the Hawks’ first snap of the game. Ortmann scored again less than four minutes into the contest on a 21-yard run.
That came after Brody Schorg – one of only four seniors on the roster – returned an interception 25 yards to paydirt.
Brenden Fisch contributed scoring runs of 27 and 37, the latter setting in motion a continuous clock (35-point mercy rule) at the 4:17 mark of the first quarter.
It was 42-0 at the end of the first stanza, by virtue of a 49-yard scamper by Alex Schroeder. Freshmen Brady Koenck and Keaton Harpenau each scored before halftime, which ended with St. Mary’s ahead 54-0.
Harpenau, with a series of twists, turns and cutbacks, wound up leading the game with 99 rushing yards on just five carries.
Koenck added another touchdown run in the fourth quarter, while Cade Tentinger became the seventh St. Mary’s player to score, capping things with a 41-yard sprint with two minutes remaining.
“We want to make sure we get our second group in there,” Osterman said. “We only have three JV games so the last two games have been a good opportunity to get younger players in. And they’re a really talented bunch, too, so we want to give them as much opportunity with the lights on, so we can get some film them. We’re excited about what we see from them, we just need a little bit of depth and that’s how you build it.”
Should Bunkers be able to return, the Hawks will probably throw a few more passes.
“At this point that’s between him and the doctors,” Osterman said. “It would change the dynamic. He’s got an appointment this week, so we’ll see where he’s at.”
Siouxland Christian, now 0-3, completed 10 passes. The Eagles looked to have a touchdown late in the game when Jacob Wells hauled in a pass from A.J. Goetsch, broke a tackle and ran downfield. However, he lost the ball after a 52-yard gain and St. Mary’s recovered.