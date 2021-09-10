Remsen St. Mary's sees youth stepping up early in the season

Koenck added another touchdown run in the fourth quarter, while Cade Tentinger became the seventh St. Mary’s player to score, capping things with a 41-yard sprint with two minutes remaining.

“We want to make sure we get our second group in there,” Osterman said. “We only have three JV games so the last two games have been a good opportunity to get younger players in. And they’re a really talented bunch, too, so we want to give them as much opportunity with the lights on, so we can get some film them. We’re excited about what we see from them, we just need a little bit of depth and that’s how you build it.”

Should Bunkers be able to return, the Hawks will probably throw a few more passes.

“At this point that’s between him and the doctors,” Osterman said. “It would change the dynamic. He’s got an appointment this week, so we’ll see where he’s at.”

Outmanned Siouxland Christian, now 0-3, completed 10 passes. The Eagles looked to have a touchdown late in the game when Jacob Wells hauled in a pass from A.J. Goetsch, broke a tackle and ran downfield. However, he lost the ball after a 52-yard gain and St. Mary’s recovered.

St. Mary’s plays its next two games on the road at Kingsley-Pierson and Fort Dodge St. Edmond. The next home game is against perennial power Newell-Fonda on Oct. 1.

