Revenge of the Warriors: SB-L shooting for redemption against Boyden-Hull

HULL, Iowa– It’s rare when a sequel outperforms the original, but the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School football team is hoping it can make Friday’s game against Boyden-Hull//Rock Valley an instant classic, instead of another dud.

The last time SB-L and BH/RV met on the football field, things didn’t go very well for the Warriors.

Back on Oct. 8, the Nighthawks rolled to a 35-10 win as quarterback Tanner Te Slaa passed for three touchdowns and 267 yards. The defense, meanwhile, held the Warriors to just a single touchdown and 64 yards rushing, with seven tackles for loss.

Nearly a month later, SB-L gets a chance to redeem that defeat when the Warriors and No. 1 ranked Nighthawks face off in Hull in the Class 3A state quarterfinals.

The Warriors are confident that the result is going to be quite different this time around.

“I would say that we didn’t really anticipate how good they were actually going to be,” SB-L senior Jacob Imming said. “I just think this time, we’ll really dial it in. Luckily, we get a second shot at them, because it burns you deep down after a team beats you like that.”

The loss against the Nighthawks was one of just two losses for SB-L on the season, while Boyden-Hull comes into the game with a perfect 10-0 record.

The Nighthawks have scored 40 or more points seven times this season, including in each of their past three games. They advanced to the quarterfinals thanks to a 49-7 win last week over Sioux Center in the first round.

Both squads rank in the top five in passing yards for Class 3A, as the Warriors are second behind Harlan with 2,369 yards through the air, while the Nighthawks are fifth with 1,761 yards.

Te Slaa and SB-L quarterback Tyler Smith are tied for third in 3A with 23 passing touchdowns this season, while Smith has outpaced Te Slaa in passing yardage by a margin of 2,245 yards to 1,650.

Since their loss to the Nighthawks, the Warriors have won three straight games, while outscoring their opponents 127-30.

“They punched us in the mouth, I’m just going to dead honest,” SB-L quarterback Tyler Smith said. “They just wanted it more than we did. We’re just not going to let that happen again. They’re a really great team, they’ve got great athletes all around the field. But we’re going to come a lot more prepared this time, and a lot more ready for them.”

While SB-L is hoping for revenge, Boyden-Hull is hoping that things stay the same.

One of the biggest challenges facing the Nighthawks is the rematch factor. The Warriors have seen the Nighthawks already, and according to BH/RV head coach Cory Brandt, it’s a lot harder to beat a team the second time around.

“It’s not easy to play anybody twice, but that’s what we got given so that’s what we’ve got to do,” Brandt said. “Our preparation is going to have to be really high, and execution is going to have to be top-notch, to say the least. We know we’re playing a really good team and we know they’re extremely well coached.

“They’re excited to play. They’ve got nothing to lose, so they’re going to get after it with everything. We need to do the same.”

With Te Slaa under center and playmakers like Landon Van Kekerix and Caleb Kats for him to throw to, the Nighthawks have put up some impressive numbers.

Van Kekerix is the Nighthawks’ leading receiver, with 21 receptions for seven touchdowns and 539 yards, while Kats is close behind with 30 grabs for seven touchdowns and 531 yards on the season.

Those yardage totals rank 14th and 15th in Class 3A, respectively.

Through 10 games, the Nighthawks are ranked in Class 3A’s top five in a host offensive categories. They have 67 total touchdowns on the season, good for second in 3A. Their 34 rushing touchdowns on the season rank fifth in their class, and their 25 receiving touchdowns ranks third.

“We’ve got a plethora of skill guys for Tanner to pick from and go to,” Brandt said. “That really helps him out as well, having more than just one option. It’s hard to stop all aspects of what we do, and I think the is the hard part of us. Our kids prepare extremely well, we play really hard, and we have a lot of guys that are playmakers.”

Along with their elite offense, the Nighthawks’ defense has put up some big numbers this year too. BHRV ranks fifth in Class 3A with 13 interceptions and ranks third in the state overall with 16 fumble recoveries.

The Nighthawks managed to force three fumbles last time against the Warriors, which is something that Brandt hopes his team can recreate in Friday’s game.

"We’re going to have to do some of those things again," Brandt said. "We’re going to have to be great all the way around in all three phases of the game.”

The game between the Nighthawks and Warriors will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday, at Boyden-Hull High School.

