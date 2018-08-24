Ridge View's Ezra Miller wants opponents to fear him

HOLSTEIN, Iowa – Ezra Miller has developed into a complete offensive lineman at the high school level.
So much so, the Ridge View senior has had one consistent area of emphasis that doesn't show up in your typical football camp – his mean streak.
“My sophomore year I was a little soft during games and, this past year, I have turned into someone people don’t necessarily enjoy playing against,” Miller said. “To be honest, the first few times I had to think about it, but then it just came incredibly naturally. Not sure what finally clicked but I figured it out.
“Freshman year I was really soft on players and would never take them to the ground. Sophomore year I did some of the time, and now whenever I have the chance I am just going to kill the kid.”
It is that demeanor that has helped shape Miller into a nationally known offensive lineman who is set to join the Iowa football program next year.
Miller grew up in a family of athletes, but it wasn’t until he was set to enter high school that football even became his preferred sport. He has two older brothers but neither of them gravitated to the football field. They showed their talents on the basketball court where Elijah played at Wayne State College and Isaiah suited up at Graceland University.
“I wasn’t the most athletic kid. I was kind of a fat and slow kid,” Miller said. “I wasn’t picked last by any means but all of my peers were nice and fast.”
Those days are long gone for the Ridge View lineman who now stands an imposing 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds. It is safe to say that he has certainly grown into his body as the top recruit in the state for the 2019 class who has a 465-pound squat, a 355-pound bench and has gone 335 in the hang.
Miller, who credits his dedication to the basics for his rise, started to open eyes of college coaches early on.
“My first true college experience getting into the college scene was eighth-grade year going into freshman year at the Iowa State big man camp,” he said. “I did really, really well and the coach really liked me and I got invited back to a high school camp and an upperclassman camp and did well there.”
Miller has built his reputation at camps all over the nation, including California, North Carolina and Chicago. He earned offensive line MVP honors in California.
“I expect (to perform at a high level) and if I don’t manage to perform at that level I get very disappointed in myself,” he said. “I can be difficult on myself, but I really want to perform at that level and do my best.”
Miller said he is looking to compete as soon as he gets to the Iowa City campus, likely beginning his career as a guard before working his way to tackle at some point.
He has the distinction of being Iowa’s first verbal commit to the 2019 recruiting class.
There is a good reason for that.
Miller has challenged himself to go across the nation to learn new techniques and styles. When it was time to pick a school he wasted no time choosing the Hawkeyes in the spring of his sophomore year.
“I hated the recruiting process,” he said. “It was too much attention too quickly and too much going on.
“The coaches are all phenomenal people, the program itself is incredibly stable and it builds people. It doesn’t just take in the best players and press plug-and-play like some of those schools do, but they develop people, they develop players and they will make you the best.”
Miller wanted to be the first verbal commit to this class and now he is focused on being the first to actually sign a letter of intent in December.
“Early signing day at 12:01 a.m. if I have to,” he said.
“I think he sees he has an opportunity in front of him not only to have a successful high school career but have one at the college level, so he is working hard,” said Ridge View football coach Dale Tokheim, who is entering his second season leading the team. “He is a self-motivated young man who has high goals for his football career.”
Tokheim said that extends to the classroom where Miller is a strong student who is contemplating going into the medical field like his brother.
Miller will join several other Siouxland offensive linemen already with the Hawkeyes program. They actually made a lasting impression on him years ago while he was shagging discuses at a track meet.
“I talked to (Woodbury Central graduates Levi and Landan) Paulsen once when I was in seventh grade, and I asked about their experiences and what it took to be Division I athletes,” he said. “I am not sure they remember that, but I remember that well. It was a neat experience for me then.”
For now, Miller and the Raptors are hoping his final season will result in a trip to the state playoffs, something that hasn’t happened for the team since 2015. Perhaps Miller will be deployed as a tight end or fullback to help make that happen.
“I would love that,” Miller said. “I have talked to (Tokheim) a little about that. Not a whole lot because if you force it too much they are just going to get tired of it.”
“What offensive lineman doesn’t love to go out and catch a ball if he can,” Tokheim said. “He is a good enough athlete that he could play tight end.”