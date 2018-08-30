HARLAN, Iowa -- There is no sense of panic after one week. It is just a chance to learn and get better.
Tenth-ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton lost its season opener on the road to No. 2 Lewis Central and TCU commit Max Duggan at quarterback, 42-14, but Warrior head coach Justin Smith knew his team would be tested and he likes how it has responded.
"They know that they have work to do, but their attention to detail has been good at practice," he said. "This team is full of really good kids and they are going to bounce back, they are going to get better."
Smith has already proven he knows how to build successful teams having taken the Warriors to the state semifinals and leading them to an undefeated regular season a year ago.
The tests keep coming Friday as the Warriors are back on the road for their second trip to No. 5 Harlan in their past three games.
Harlan opened its season with a 49-7 victory over Denison-Schleswig. The Cyclones ended Sergeant Bluff-Luton's season a year ago in the state quarterfinals 41-15 in a game where graduated senior quarterback Deren Schmitz, now at Morningside College, threw for 128 yards and ran for 72 and a score while running back Nick Foss ran for 211 yards and four touchdowns.
The Cyclones certainly didn't seem to miss the duo too much in the opener. Senior Preston Mulligan threw for 268 yards and five touchdowns while junior running back Alex Schechinger ran for 104 yards and a score. Senior receiver Brett Sears turned all three of his catches into touchdowns.
"They are a big, physical team and they have a lot of those linemen back from last year," Smith said. "The tailback that is playing this year is not Nick Foss but he is pretty darn good and has a very similar style, physical.
"They have outstanding receivers out on the edge and the quarterback doesn't have a lot of playing time but he is pretty darn good too."
Obviously, most of the Warriors are now familiar with Harlan and the different routine leading up to the game with changing at the school and busing to the game and a different halftime setup.
SB-L quarterback Daniel Wright was 22 of 29 in the opener for 134 yards and a touchdown while Britton Delperdang ran for 134 yards.
"I think the effort was great by the kids and they played hard, but we just made too many mental and technique errors," Smith said. "We didn't turn the ball over, we only had three penalties, they were only 2 of 7 on third-down conversion opportunities, the problem is we made too many big mistakes."
Getting beat on deep balls was an issue but Smith saw plenty of things he liked from his team.
"Daniel did a good job, took what they gave him," he said. "Missed a couple of throws here and there, but when you throw it 30 times you are going to miss some."
The Warriors were able to spread the ball around with Delperdang hauling in six passes and Sam DeMoss and Conner Groves both grabbing five. The offensive line, with several inexperienced players, made strides and will again be tested by the Cyclones.
For Smith, seeing his team clean up its play and take a step forward in the second week is key.
"We did a lot of things incorrectly that we have to fix up," he said. "There were a lot of things that a good team will expose against you when you do them wrong."