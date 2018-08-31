HARLAN, Iowa - No. 10 Sergeant Bluff-Luton rallied from a 20-point deficit early in the second quarter to stun No. 5-ranked Harlan 34-32 in a Class 3A non-district showdown of two teams that met in the postseason a year ago.
Britton Delperdang scored on a 1-yard run off a direct snap from center with 17 seconds left in the game to give the Warriors a shocking reversal.
Things looked bleak early for the Warriors, who lost 41-15 on the Cyclones' home field in the playoff quarterfinals last fall. Harlan scored three times early and kept SB-L out of the end zone to take a 20-0 lead in the opening half.
But SB-L got a long touchdown run by Delperdang and a TD pass from Daniel Wright to Conner Groves to trail just 20-14 at the intermission. Delperdang had 126 yards rushing on 32 carries while Wright passed for 325 yards and three touchdowns.
Harlan got the only points of the third quarter to lead 26-14 with 12 minutes to go, but another TD pass to Groves on the first play of the fourth quarter and a 24-yard catch by Deric Fitzgferald with 5:47 left gave SB-L its first lead of the game, 28-26.
Harlan wasn't done, however, answering with a six-play, 70-yard drive to take a 32-28 lead with 3:38 left in regulation on a 9-yard pass from Preston Mulligan to Johnathan Monson. Mulligan also had a big night at quarterback for the Cyclones, throwing for 320 yards and four touchdowns.
After a touchback on the ensuing Harlan kickoff, the Warriors started at their ovn 20 and moved the ball downfield in 10 plays to get Delperdang's winning run.
SB-L (1-1) plays its home opener against East next Friday.