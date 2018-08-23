SIOUX CITY – One coach is new to all of the hoopla surrounding the East-Heelan football rivalry.
The other? Well, he’s technically a “new” coach, too, but let’s face it, Roger Jansen has plenty of first-hand experience when it comes to this game.
Jansen, returning for his third stint as head coach at Bishop Heelan, did battle with the East Black Raiders both as a player and coach. The Crusaders hold a 50-28-2 edge in the series, dating back to 1949, and have had the upper hand of late.
That will mean little, though, when the longtime combatants hook up at 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Field to kick off the 2018 prep season.
“When it’s a rivalry game you throw everything out the window and I think it being the first game makes it even more difficult because of all the things that happen in the first game,” Jansen said. “You try so hard to control as much as you can control but when you really look at it you don’t have as much control as what you think.
“We have put our kids through a pretty rigorous routine and they’ve responded. They’ve really bought in. We’ve coached them hard and we told them we were going to coach them hard. They’ve done a great job responding.”
East is undergoing a program overhaul under the direction of Brian Webb, who spent the past five seasons at Cedar Rapids Kennedy. Webb is well aware of the importance of this game, especially for fans of both schools, but realizes the season won’t hinge on its outcome.
“It’s similar to every other rivalry game I’ve been a part of so it isn’t any different for me than other games I’ve coached in,” Webb said. “It’s like I’ve told the kids every day, you just don’t play up a level because of who you play, you play at the level which you train.
“You have to train at a high level every day because that’s the level you play at. Just getting our kids to train and practice I think is the No. 1 priority.”
Heelan won all three games against East when Jansen was serving as defensive line coach at Morningside College. The Crusaders, in fact, have prevailed in six of the last seven meetings.
Junior Brant Hogue has won the battle for the starting quarterback spot over senior Drew Olson, who will play split end.
“Nobody really won or lost this, the decision that we made was based on what was going to be the best for this football team,” Jansen said. “We just felt that Drew gave us more opportunities out there at wide receiver. Credit to both of those guys, they accepted it and know what their roles are now.”
Although the Crusaders must replace 1,200-yard rusher Saybien Clark – now at North Dakota State – they have a strong offensive line led by seniors Tyson Strohbeen and Brandon Karnes and junior Kobe Clayborne.
The problem is, senior Tommy Schiltz and junior R.J. Breen, who are expected to get most of the carries, combined for just 11 last season.
Schiltz, however, led the team in tackles from his linebacker spot and is part of talented position group that also features Olson, Deonte Walker and Jake Beaulieu.
Karnes (6-foot, 260) and Clayborne (5-11, 255) will also start at defensive tackle, giving the Crusaders a pair of big bodies up front.
East is breaking in a new quarterback in Nate Zyzda, who threw just one pass last season. Alex Kleider is the top returning rusher with 500 yards and five touchdowns in 2017, while Kyle Burns will also see time in the backfield.
Seniors Tyrel Vaughns and juniors Kayden Jones and Gabe Wagner will be three targets for Zyzda, who finished second on the team in tackles last season with 56.5 stops.
East will have a number of two-way players this season, which may or may not include linemen Blake Budde, Lane Riffey (6-6, 300) and Blake Wiederhold.
“Our kids are excited to play and we pretty much have a brand new coaching staff that is excited to get out on the right foot,” Webb said. “We’re going to have to play at a high level, I know that. Heelan is always really well coached and Coach Jansen always has his kids ready to play at a high level.”