Second half outburst lifts East to 52-17 win over Le Mars

SIOUX CITY – The East Black Raider football led 24-10 at the half, but a kickoff return for a touchdown by Brady Wavrunek to get the second half started sparked an outburst for the East offense, who defeated Le Mars 52-17.

"We were winning on first down," East coach Michael Winklepleck said. "We have a lot of trust in those guys. We ran the ball effectively when needed and Cole (Ritchie) did a great job scrambling in the pocket, finding his open receivers and playing pitch and catch."

After allowing an opening drive touchdown for the Bulldogs, East outscored Le Mars 24-3 for the remainder of the first half.

Cole Ritchie threw a 33-yard touchdown to Destiny Adams and Wavrunek scored on a three-yard rush to give East a 14-7 lead after one. East added a field goal and a touchdown on a 98-yard drive to end the half, capped by a Brecken Schossow touchdown.

Schossow and Wavrunek added rushing scores in the third quarter. Nearly three minutes into the fourth quarter, the Ritchie to Kelynn Jacobsen connection was made one final time for a 55-yard touchdown and East had the running clock going at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

Teagen Kasel and Sione Fifita connected twice for touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Fifita also picked off a Ritchie pass that led to a field goal for Le Mars.

Ritchie had another strong night throwing the ball, tossing for 436 passing yards and two scores. Eighteen of Ritchie’s completions went to Jacobsen, who finished with 236 yards receiving.

"We're just going to take what the defense gives us," Winklepleck said. "If they're going to load the box, we're going to throw the ball, spread the field a little bit. Once they spread out a little bit, then we're going to run the football. They guys did the game plan and executed it effectively tonight."

East is back at home next Friday, Sept. 16 against Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Le Mars suffered their first loss of the season Thursday night. The Bulldogs are back home to face MOC-Floyd Valley next Friday night.