See the high school football scores from the Sioux City area for Sept. 30, 2022

IOWA
Bishop Heelan 9, Carroll 6
Central Lyon 39, Unity Christian 7
Emmetsburg 41, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 0
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 28, South O'Brien, Paullina 20
Hinton 22, Akron-Westfield 7
Kingsley-Pierson 70, Glidden-Ralston 28
MOC-Floyd Valley 27, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26, OT
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 23, Alta-Aurelia 20
OA-BCIG 62, PAC-LM 0
Sheldon 35, Cherokee, Washington 0
Sioux Center 21, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 14
Sioux City West 45, Des Moines East 40
Spencer 49, Fort Dodge 14
Spirit Lake 45, Estherville Lincoln Central 0
St. Mary's, Remsen 61, Newell-Fonda 13
Waukee 24, Sioux City North 14
Waukee Northwest 17, Sioux City East 7
Webster City 28, LeMars 7
West Hancock, Britt 31, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18
West Lyon, Inwood 49, Okoboji, Milford 7
West Sioux 35, Ridge View 0
Western Christian 45, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
NEBRASKA
Bloomfield 56, Creighton 12
Boone Central 55, Wayne 7
Crofton 82, Homer 19
Hartington Cedar Catholic 42, West Holt 0
Hartington-Newcastle 37, Tri County Northeast 8
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 48, Wakefield 16
Omaha Bryan 23, South Sioux City 21
Stanton 36, Wisner-Pilger 6
West Point-Beemer 20, Ponca 7
SOUTH DAKOTA
Avon 36, Alcester-Hudson 22
Chamberlain 25, Vermillion 14
Dakota Valley 47, Lennox 24
Dell Rapids 20, Beresford 6
Elk Point-Jefferson 55, Miller-Highmore-Harrold 0