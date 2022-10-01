 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
See the high school football scores from the Sioux City area for Sept. 30, 2022

Elk Point-Jefferson vs Miller/Highmore/Harrold football

Elk Point-Jefferson's Kayden Moore catches a pass in the endzone during Elk Point-Jefferson vs Miller/Highmore/Harrold high school football action in Elk Point, S.D., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

 Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal

IOWA

Bishop Heelan 9, Carroll 6

Central Lyon 39, Unity Christian 7

Emmetsburg 41, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 0

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 28, South O'Brien, Paullina 20

Hinton 22, Akron-Westfield 7

Kingsley-Pierson 70, Glidden-Ralston 28

MOC-Floyd Valley 27, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26, OT

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 23, Alta-Aurelia 20

OA-BCIG 62, PAC-LM 0

Sheldon 35, Cherokee, Washington 0

Sioux Center 21, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 14

Sioux City West 45, Des Moines East 40

Spencer 49, Fort Dodge 14

Spirit Lake 45, Estherville Lincoln Central 0

St. Mary's, Remsen 61, Newell-Fonda 13

Waukee 24, Sioux City North 14

Waukee Northwest 17, Sioux City East 7

Webster City 28, LeMars 7

West Hancock, Britt 31, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18

West Lyon, Inwood 49, Okoboji, Milford 7

West Sioux 35, Ridge View 0

Western Christian 45, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

NEBRASKA

Bloomfield 56, Creighton 12

Boone Central 55, Wayne 7

Crofton 82, Homer 19

Hartington Cedar Catholic 42, West Holt 0

Hartington-Newcastle 37, Tri County Northeast 8

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 48, Wakefield 16

Omaha Bryan 23, South Sioux City 21

Stanton 36, Wisner-Pilger 6

West Point-Beemer 20, Ponca 7

SOUTH DAKOTA

Avon 36, Alcester-Hudson 22

Chamberlain 25, Vermillion 14

Dakota Valley 47, Lennox 24

Dell Rapids 20, Beresford 6

Elk Point-Jefferson 55, Miller-Highmore-Harrold 0

