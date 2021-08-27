Sergeant Bluff-Luton football wallops Le Mars in season opener

SERGEANT BLUFF — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School football team started the 2021 season off in high fashion on Friday night, as the Warriors took down Le Mars in front of the home crowd, 36-7.
Sergeant Bluff came out strong in the first quarter, as junior quarterback Tyler Smith and senior tight end Jacob Imming combined to pelt the scoreboard with points for SB-L.
The Warriors got rolling on offense right away, as they started the game with an eight-play, 74-yard drive, which ended with a 15-yard touchdown run from senior Jacob Imming. The point-after-attempt (PAT) sailed wide right, and SB-L lead was 6-0.
The Warriors got the ball back quickly from Le Mars, as junior Scott Kroll picked off a third and eight pass from Bulldogs’ quarterback Tyler Iverson on the very next drive. Kroll ran the ball back to the end zone, but was ruled out of bounds, and SB-L took over at the 40.
That drive ended with a punt, as did Le Mars subsequent possession, but the Warriors took the ball 40 yards on three plays on drive number three, punching it in with an eight yard pass to Imming from Smith. The PAT was again no good, and SB-L took a 12-0 lead.
Le Mars ended its next drive with a turnover on downs, giving SB-L the ball at the 18 yard line. After a 10-play drive that included a 39 yard run from Smith, the Warriors scored with a five yard scoring pass to senior Tyler Schenkelberg, their third touchdown of the game.
This time, the PAT was good, and SB-L had a 19-0 lead with 9:23 left in the first half.
It didn’t take long for that lead to grow, as the Warriors responded to a three and out from Le Mars with a 64-yard scoring drive. The possession started with an 18-yard run from sophomore wide receiver Scott Dickson and a 39-yard handoff to junior Jake Hamilton, and ended when Dickson ran it in from the one.
The Warriors added another before the halftime break, riding a 35-yard reception from Hamilton and a 22 yard reception from Imming to their fifth touchdown of the game. The drive ended when Imming took the ball and ran it into the endzone from the five.
SB-L outgained Le Mars on offense in the first half, 313 yards to 67, with Smith throwing for 88 yards and two touchdowns through the air, while rushing for 109 yards on seven attempts. Imming had one touchdown reception in the first half, along with two on the ground.
Le Mars had 51 rushing yards over the first two quarters, and 16 through the air.
With 6:37 left in the third quarter, SB-L extended the lead to 36-0 with a 35 yard field goal. After that score, the game went to a running clock. On Le Mars’ next possession, the Bulldogs fumbled the ball away, but SB-L went three and out on the next drive.
The Bulldogs managed to put one score on the board late in the fourth quarter, with a six-yard touchdown run from quarterback Tyler Iverson. Soon after, the clock hit zero on the Warriors’ season-opening victory.
The Warriors finished the game with 365 yards of total offense, while Le Mars had 190. The Warriors had 244 total rushing yards, led by Smith’s mark of 107.
"The offensive and defensive line controlled the tempo,” SB-L head coach Justin Smith said. “They have a pretty talented defensive line in my eyes, Le Mars does, and I think our offensive line just took care of business tonight.”
Iverson finished the game with 76 passing yards for the Bulldogs, on 8-of-16 passing, with one interception. Derek Allen led the team with three receptions for 45 yards, while Riley Sadoski had a team-high 36 rushing yards on eight carries.
Though the Bulldogs lost the game in decisive fashion, head coach Thomas Vigdal was still pleased with how his squad responded in the second half against the No. 6 team in Class 3A.
“They kind of pushed us around in the first half, and did some great things,” Vigdal said. “We decided at half that we needed to come together as a team and kind of narrow it down and get back in it. We played pretty well in the second half, and ended up scoring. We could of just quit, and we didn’t quit.”
With the win, SB-L improves to 1-0 on the season. The Warriors will play at Central Lyon next Friday, while Le Mars will host Bishop Heelan.
