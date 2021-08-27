Sergeant Bluff-Luton football wallops Le Mars in season opener

This time, the PAT was good, and SB-L had a 19-0 lead with 9:23 left in the first half.

It didn’t take long for that lead to grow, as the Warriors responded to a three and out from Le Mars with a 64-yard scoring drive. The possession started with an 18-yard run from sophomore wide receiver Scott Dickson and a 39-yard handoff to junior Jake Hamilton, and ended when Dickson ran it in from the one.

The Warriors added another before the halftime break, riding a 35-yard reception from Hamilton and a 22 yard reception from Imming to their fifth touchdown of the game. The drive ended when Imming took the ball and ran it into the endzone from the five.

SB-L outgained Le Mars on offense in the first half, 313 yards to 67, with Smith throwing for 88 yards and two touchdowns through the air, while rushing for 109 yards on seven attempts. Imming had one touchdown reception in the first half, along with two on the ground.

Le Mars had 51 rushing yards over the first two quarters, and 16 through the air.

With 6:37 left in the third quarter, SB-L extended the lead to 36-0 with a 35 yard field goal. After that score, the game went to a running clock. On Le Mars’ next possession, the Bulldogs fumbled the ball away, but SB-L went three and out on the next drive.