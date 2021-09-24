Sergeant Bluff-Luton football wins defensive battle over Sioux Center

SERGEANT BLUFF – Defense was the name of the game here Friday night and as it turned out, Sergeant Bluff-Luton's defense made two of the biggest plays of the contest.

The SB-L Warriors, ranked No. 8 in Iowa Class 3A football by Associated Press, held off Sioux Center 14-9 in the District 1 opener for both schools.

SB-L, now 3-1 overall, kept Sioux Center (2-3) out of the end zone from the shadow of the goal line on two occasions.

The first was in the closing seconds of the first half after Sioux Center had driven all the way from its own 23-yard line to the SB-L 1.

When quarterback Zach Rozeboom ran to the 1-yard line, officials ruled that there was one second remaining on the clock, much to the chagrin of the home crowd.

Sioux Center, however, was called for two straight false start penalties and had to settle for a 28-yard field goal by Miguel Gonzalez.

That left the halftime score 7-3 in favor of Sergeant Bluff-Luton. The hosts put together a time-consuming 21-play drive on their first possession, scoring on a 2-yard pass from Tyler Smith to Scott Kroll on fourth down.

The 64-yard drive ate up nine minutes on the clock.