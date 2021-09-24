Sergeant Bluff-Luton football wins defensive battle over Sioux Center

SERGEANT BLUFF – Defense was the name of the game here Friday night and as it turned out, Sergeant Bluff-Luton's defense made two of the biggest plays of the contest.
The SB-L Warriors, ranked No. 8 in Iowa Class 3A football by Associated Press, held off Sioux Center 14-9 in the District 1 opener for both schools.
SB-L, now 3-1 overall, kept Sioux Center (2-3) out of the end zone from the shadow of the goal line on two occasions.
The first was in the closing seconds of the first half after Sioux Center had driven all the way from its own 23-yard line to the SB-L 1.
When quarterback Zach Rozeboom ran to the 1-yard line, officials ruled that there was one second remaining on the clock, much to the chagrin of the home crowd.
Sioux Center, however, was called for two straight false start penalties and had to settle for a 28-yard field goal by Miguel Gonzalez.
That left the halftime score 7-3 in favor of Sergeant Bluff-Luton. The hosts put together a time-consuming 21-play drive on their first possession, scoring on a 2-yard pass from Tyler Smith to Scott Kroll on fourth down.
The 64-yard drive ate up nine minutes on the clock.
It was still 7-3 at the end of the third quarter. Sioux Center was stopped on downs at the SB-L 2-yard line late in the stanza.
A 38-yard pass from Rozeboom to Brett Schouten gave Sioux Center 1st-and-goal from the 8-yard line. Three straight running plays netted just six yards and Rozeboom fumbled the snap from the shotgun formation on fourth down and wound up throwing an incomplete pass.
“The defense was backed up three, maybe four times when those guys drove down into scoring territory and we held them out of the end zone every time,” SB-L coach Justin Smith said. “They bowed their back and made some plays when they had to.”
There was just one turnover in the game and that led to Sergeant Bluff-Luton's second touchdown.
Jacob Imming recovered a fumble at his own 27-yard line and SB-L took nine plays to go ahead 14-3. Imming did the honors on a 7-yard run with 5:32 left in the third quarter.
The final seconds of the game became a bit tense for SB-L.
Rozeboom threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Kole Hooyer with 14 seconds left. A two-point conversion attempt failed, but Sioux Center recovered an onside kick.
A nicely executed hook-and-ladder play thart gained big yardage was nullified by a penalty, leaving Sioux Center with just a second left and the Warriors threw incomplete on the last play.
Sioux Center wound up with a 252-194 advantage in total yards. Rozeboom passed for 161 and Dao Keokhamthong rushed for 61.
“They guessed right some times with that stack (defense) and their kids played really hard,” Smith said. “We made too many mistakes and didn’t block things right and when that happens you’re not going to be very good offensively. We just weren’t very good offensively. Thankfully, our defense carried us.”
Tyler Smith completed 18 of 25 passes for 138 yards. Kroll and Imming had five catches each and Imming led SB-L with 52 rushing yards on 12 carries.
“I’m proud of the fight in our kids,” Sioux Center coach Tim Van Regenmorter said. “It was a game that a lot of people counted us out by three or four touchdowns. So I appreciated the heart of our kids.”
It’s been an up and down season thus far for Sioux Center, but the Warriors have faced stiff competition.
“This is the fourth team we’ve played that’s ranked sixth or higher in the state,” Van Regenmorter said. “We’ve played a tough schedule and we’re hoping it pays dividends down the road. Tonight I saw progress in our ability to move the ball and we only turned it over one time.”
Sergeant Bluff-Luton treated fans to a victory on homecoming night. The Warriors’ only loss is to top-ranked Harlan.
“I like where our record is and we had to show some grit to win tonight,” Smith said. “We just have to keep getting better.”