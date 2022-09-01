Sergeant Bluff-Luton looks to rebound in Week 2 against Lions

SERGEANT BLUFF – Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Central Lyon/George-Little Rock recorded contrasting outcomes in Week 1, but they have the same mindset heading into a week two matchup Friday night in Sergeant Bluff.

The Warriors (0-1) saw an 11-point lead late in the fourth quarter disappear as Le Mars defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17-14 in Le Mars.

“We just got to go out there and finish the game strong,” Warriors coach Justin Smith said. “The potential is there to be a really good football team, and I just think they found out some things Friday about the level of attention to detail and consistency you have to play with and the effort you have to play with to be a really good team.”

Meanwhile, the Lions cruised to a 52-7 win over last year’s Class 2A runner-up Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at home.

“This year, to start that way you have a better feeling,” Lions coach Curtis Eben said. “Our three non-district and one district games these first four weeks are as tough as they get. So, for us to go out on the field and make a statement like that to begin the year with our kids, we didn't play our best football Friday night yet we still won. So we definitely have some room to improve going into week two.”

The Warriors come into their home opener looking to right the ship. Without starting quarterback Tyler Smith last week, sophomore Brayden Kerr and junior Ryan Hoffman split the passing duties.

While who will be the starting quarterback Friday night was up in the air as of Wednesday morning, Coach Smith said, a sophomore runner shined in Week 1 and will have to keep building in Week 2.

Zayvion Ellington rushed 26 times for 129 yards and two scores to lead the Warriors.

“I know there’s a couple runs he’d like to have back, where if he’s more patient on it, it’s probably 70 yards instead of seven, but that’s learning,” Smith said. “That takes game reps to figure out, but overall he played really well.”

For the Lions, Lions senior Zach Lutmer started his senior year out strong. He totaled four touchdowns (two rushes, two passes) and led the team in tackles at the safety position.

In total, Lutmer threw for 69 yards and two scores while rushing for 106 yards and two scores. Reece VanderZee caught a 31-yard touchdown and Noah Terhark a 9-yard score. Kayden VanBerkum, Josh Elbert and Lane Kruger added rushing touchdowns and Graham Eben returned a punt for a score.

The Lions defense held the Nighthawks offense in check for most of the evening, allowing a single fourth quarter touchdown. They know they will have to be at their best again Friday night against the Warriors, who can run and throw the ball efficiently.

“It all comes down to discipline,” Eben said. “Anytime you play good defense, you have to be disciplined on that side of the ball. I thought last week, we actually played pretty good football on that side in the fact of being disciplined. This week, it's going to be even more important.”

For the Warriors, the defense will have to lock down again Friday night, but needs to finish better in the fourth, Smith said.

“The defense was great until the last two possessions,” Smith said. “I think they might have had four first downs the entire game until the last two possessions. And then, we're up 14-3, and I think some kids kind of naturally let down a little bit. The mental focus slipped. We didn't play as physical any longer on defense and we made mistakes and they capitalize on those mistakes.”

The Warriors and Lions are set for a 7 p.m. kick-off in Sergeant Bluff Friday night.