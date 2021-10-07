Sergeant Bluff-Luton volleyball rides first set comeback to win over East

SERGEANT BLUFF — Call them the comeback kids.

On Thursday night, the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School volleyball players proved that you can never count them out.

Down eight points in set one to arch-rival Sioux City East, the Warriors battled back to score an improbable 27-25 set victory. SB-L then took sets two and three by respective scores of 25-16 and 25-17 to win the match, and take sole possession of first place in the Missouri River Conference standings.

Last season, the Warriors and Black Raiders tied for the conference title. This year, with a one-game lead and just two conference games left on their schedule, against Le Mars (0-6) and Bishop Heelan (4-2), the Missouri River championship is SB-L’s to lose.

“Last year we split. We shared with East, and the girls had a goal of making sure we won it outright this year,” SB-L head coach Renee Winkel said. “So that was just another item on the list of goals we wanted to achieve this season. I feel like they played well tonight, and they had some opportunities to come back and show some grit for us. It was a good win for us. East has a nice team.”

The first comeback proved to be the turning point in the game. At the start of the night, it looked like East would cruise to a first set victory, as the Black Raiders led the Warriors 19-11.

But the Warriors started to slowly chip away. Later in the set, SB-L pulled within five points at 22-17, before taking 10 of the final 13 points for the win.

Once the Warriors had the momentum, they never let it go.

“Momentum plays a lot,” SB-L senior Emma Salker said. “When its not going for you, you’ve just got to take a deep breath, and be like ‘Hey, let’s get it back to our side.’ Once its on your side, you just run with it like the wind.”

The game also featured a spirited exchange between the school’s two student sections, with the sections chanting back and forth throughout the match, while taunting each other at crucial moments.

For a senior like Salker, it meant a lot to beat the rival Black Raiders one more time in her career.

“It’s a really good environment,” Salker said. “It’s a loud environment, it’s competitive, and it’s always a good game with them. You know you’re going to get their best and our best. It’s just really fun.”

Salker and Isabelle Lenz both finished with a team-high 11 kills for the Warriors, while Maddie Hinkel had 36 of the team’s 43 assists.

On the other side of the court, senior Megan Callahan led East with 18 digs, while sophomore Olivia Mentzer had eight kills. Senior Lucy Melhaff had 11 assists.

East head coach Tunisia May said that her team’s loss came down to small mistakes.

“Just some missed opportunities,” May said. “But also we talked about, it was a learning experience, … We knew they’d be tough.”

The loss drops East to second place in the Missouri River standings, with a 5-1 conference record, while SB-L improved to 6-0 in league play, and extended its winning streak to six games. With just one week left in the regular season, SB-L has plenty to be excited about.

“It's a great opportunity to play in front of a crowd," Winkel said. "In another week, we play a game like this, and it's win or go home, or win or stay home. It's a good opportunity for us there. I wouldn't say that we've had our ups and downs this season, but we haven't quite hit our stride just yet. "

Sergeant Bluff-Luton and East will both play on Saturday at the Western Christian Tournament, with SB-L finishing its conference schedule next Tuesday against Heelan.

East will host Sioux City West next Tuesday, in its final home match of the regular season.

