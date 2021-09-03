Sioux City East football dominates Sioux City North in home opener

SIOUX CITY-- The Sioux City East football team scored early and often on Friday night at Elwood Olsen Stadium, as the Black Raiders dominated Sioux City North to the tune of a 54-0 win.

East roared out to a hot start in the first quarter as the Raiders went 65 yards on their first drive for a touchdown, with senior quarterback Luke Longval capping off the series with a six-yard scoring pass to senior wide receiver Taejon Jones.

After North's first drive ended with a punt, Longval and Jones quickly connected for another touchdown, this one a 52-yarder on the first play of the Black Raiders second drive.

East went 51 yards for another touchdown on their third series, with junior Brecken Schossow running the ball in from the one-yard line. By the end of the first quarter, the Black Raiders had a 21-0 lead.

East’s defense continued to dominate the North offense in the second quarter. The Stars turned the ball over on downs to start the frame, as North quarterback Carson Strohbeen couldn’t manage the first down on a 4th-and-1 quarterback keeper.

North’s next drive ended in disaster, as Schossow blocked the North punt, to give East the ball at the 28 yard line. Six plays later, senior Jacob Schroeder kicked a 27 yard field goal to put East up, 24-0.