Sioux City East names Mike Winklepleck, a Morningside and Bishop Heelan grad, head football coach

SIOUX CITY — The East High School football team found a new football coach on Tuesday, and the Black Raiders didn’t have to look far to find him.

Pending board approval, the Black Raiders announced Mike Winklepleck will be promoted to head coach and take over for Brian Webb.

Webb announced last month that he accepted a teaching position in the West Des Moines school district and he will be an assistant coach at WDM Valley.

This is Winklepleck’s first football head coaching appointment, but he is also East’s girls golf coach.

“This means a lot,” Winklepleck said. “The East Black Raiders have a lot of tradition. They have a lot of great athletes, a lot of great families. I’m excited to work with the kids that we have. I think we have a dynamite coaching staff and great people who get along.”

Winklepleck has his roots here in Sioux City, as he graduated from Bishop Heelan High School and Morningside University.

He’s been at East the last 10 years, and was an assistant under Webb under the last four seasons. Winklepleck was also an assistant when Bob Goodvin was head coach for the Black Raiders.

Winklepleck confirmed that most of the coaching staff will stay intact, which will help build relationships that are already there between the student-athletes and coaches.

“I think that’s important,” Winklepleck said. “Those relationships, we have a strong bond. The work that the guys have put in is not going unnoticed. We understand the assets and skill sets they have. Keeping similar philosophies and common language in our program, that’s huge.”

Now that Winklepleck has the head coach’s clipboard, he has one main goal: Take the Black Raiders to the Class 5A playoffs.

The Black Raiders have nearly made the playoffs the last couple years, just missing the Top 16 in the RPI. They went 5-4 on the season, and won two out of their last three games to end the season.

East ended the season on a high note, beating West 63-0 at Olsen Stadium in late October.

“The kids know they can make a playoff run, and that’s the expectation,” Winklepleck said. “That’s the reason we all get up in the morning and go to the weight room. They put the effort out there all year long. It’s important to compete year-round.”

Winklepleck played football and baseball at Morningside.

Winklepleck was a three-time first-team GPAC defensive back. He graduated in 2007, and became Morningside’s all-time leader with 20 interceptions. Winklepleck amassed 347 total tackles (136 solos, 211 assists), 18 pass breakups, 18.5 tackles for loss and eight fumble recoveries.

While playing for the Mustangs’ baseball team, Winklepleck was a .380 career hitter at Morningside with a school-record 152 runs along with 37 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs, 110 RBIs, 95 walks and 44 stolen bases. He was named the Mustangs’ MVP following his sophomore and senior seasons.

