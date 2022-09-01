Sioux City East, Sioux City North ready for 'meaningful' showdown Friday

SIOUX CITY — One team wants to control the tempo, while the other wants to make sure it doesn’t make dumb mistakes.

Olsen Stadium will feature a metro matchup at 7 p.m. Friday night between East and North. The two programs are off to good starts on the season, and both have realistic goals of making the Class 5A playoffs.

Both teams are receiving votes in this week’s Class 5A Associated Press poll, with East receiving six points and North had one vote.

“This is great for our kids and their kids,” North coach Mitch Mohr said. “I came from a struggling program in high school and it was tough playing those tough games. It’s great for our kids where we can put them in situations where they do play in meaningful games.”

Mohr played at Twin River High School on the Nebraska side, and he recalled where the Titans didn’t play too many meaningful games.

While he enjoyed the camaraderie of his players and coaches, he remembered being excited for playing big games.

And, Mohr has tried to pass that on to the Stars.

Mohr has also seen the roster numbers go up, because the Stars are playing more competitive games.

“It’s exciting for our staff, our community and our players,” Mohr said. “Once we establish our leadership, the winning will come.”

North beat South Sioux last Thursday night to open the season.

They ran for 397 yards against the Cardinals last week. Mohr called 40 rushing plays, and seven different runners ran the ball last week.

South Sioux transfer Demarico Young led the rushing attack with 196 rushing yards.

Mohr hopes the Stars can establish a run game again on the East defense.

“It’s going to be about ball control,” Mohr said. “We’re going to control the clock. We’re going to do what we do best. We’ve been very good at practice about being efficient about what we do. We’re going to control the tempo. If we’ve got them on their heels, we’re going to attack.”

On the defensive end, North’s key is simple, said Mohr. Attack the ball.

“On defense, we have to be the attackers,” Mohr said. “We have to be the attackers. We can’t sit back and wait. Sometimes we’re going to give up the big play, but for the most part, when our back is against the wall, how are we going to handle it?”

Beau Johnson led the Stars with 11.5 total tackles in Week 1, and he had a tackle.

Meanwhile, the Black Raiders have won each of their first two games.

While the playoffs might be in the back of his mind, East coach Mike Winklepleck said Thursday that the focus is sharply on the Stars.

“We’re not worried about what happens nine weeks down the road,” Winklepleck said. “We’re focused on one game at a time. Right now, our focus is on North.

“I think tomorrow is a great day for Sioux City,” Winklepleck added. “I hope it’s a packed house.”

The Black Raiders said their main key on offense is to clean up penalties. They committed a few against the Rams and the Crusaders, and a couple allowed the Crusaders to get into good field position.

“We have to clean up the self-inflicted wounds,” Winklepleck said. “The effort level has been incredible, but we have to clean up some penalties.”

The Black Raiders amassed 351 total yards last Friday night against the Crusaders.