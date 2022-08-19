Sioux City East, Sioux City West, Elk-Point Jefferson football teams among Week 0 participants

SIOUX CITY — It’s game week already.

Three area high school football teams — East, Elk-Point Jefferson and West — start their seasons Friday night, all on the road, hoping to start their 2022 campaigns off with a win.

Two of the schools are metro schools, and it’s not common for Class 5A schools to play a Week 0 game.

East coach Mike Winklepleck is going into his first game as a head coach with the Black Raiders at Glenwood, and he said the only odd feeling about this week is that the student-athletes haven’t started school yet.

The students’ first day at Sioux City Community Schools is Tuesday.

“You usually have a pep rally and stuff like that with the student body, and the excitement around the school,” Winklepleck said. “I think that’s probably the biggest difference right now, but I think the kids have bought in. They’ve done anything and everything we’ve asked.”

To avoid any lack of focus when the Black Raiders get off the bus in Glenwood, the team will get together for breakfast. Winklepleck hoped that gets the players up and out of bed and get into their routine that they’ll start next week.

“We’re used to getting up in the morning anyway all summer long for workouts, so we want to make sure they’re moving around, get their liquids in and get them ready for the day,” Winklepleck said.

Over the last couple of seasons, the Black Raiders have been on the bubble in the Class 4A and Class 5A RPI, knocking on the door of playoff contention.

“Every week is going to be a playoff week,” Winklepleck said. “We’ve been preparing all summer. This is all I know. We’re ready to go and play someone else different. We put a huge emphasis on our summer program and getting everything implemented.”

This year, the Black Raiders want to bust that door open and qualify for the 2022 playoffs. They bring back experienced players in multiple positions and student-athletes with experience in other sports during the playoffs.

“We have to win those close games,” Winklepleck said. “These guys have been around football for a long time. They’ve bought into what we’re trying to do. They have to know their assignment and do their job and trust their teammates.”

They get a reminder each and every day of how close they are. On the summer workout shirts, Winklepleck had this phrase printed on those shirts: “Tough, Together and To The End.”

That journey begins Friday night.

The Black Raiders return some of their defensive guys, especially up front. Their defense is led by senior Nick Wells, who had a team-high 73 tackles. Wells had 60 solo tackles, six sacks and 24.5 tackles for loss.

“Nick Wells is a great player but our defense goes way beyond Nick,” Winklepleck said. “We have Cale Pittenger, Blake Hogancamp, Desmond Groetken, Keegan Augustine, Garrett Walling … we’re seven, eight deep on the defensive line. So if we need to sub guys in to keep them fresh, we can do that.”

Hogancamp had 35 total tackles, Pittinger 32.5 while the other three did have other production defensively. Walling recovered two fumbles.

Behind the defensive line will be the linebackers, led by senior Brady Wavrunek in the middle. Wavrunek recorded 57.5 total tackles last season. Forty-five of those were solo tackles, while the Black Raiders senior also had three sacks and tackled their opponents for a loss of yardage 7.5 times.

Cole Ritchie takes over the offense at quarterback for the Black Raiders, filling the void Luke Longval left when he graduated in the spring.

Ritchie got some snaps in, especially late in the season. He was the starting quarterback in the season finale against West, where he earned his first career win. He was 25-for-37 with 302 yards in that game.

On the season overall, Ritchie went 42-for-68 for 537 yards. He had 11 touchdowns and threw three interceptions.

Kelynn Jacobsen was the Black Raiders’ most popular target last year. He caught 52 balls

Wavrunek is the leading returning rusher. He ran for 164 yards on 37 carries. He found the end zone four times.

The Rams went 4-5 last season, ending their season with a loss to Dallas Center-Grimes. They played one of the toughest schedules in the state last season.

Glenwood is big up front, led by North Dakota recruit Logan Eckheart. He was an all-district lineman last season — as well Kaden Flott — and the Black Raiders are going to have to find a way to be strong in the trenches all night.

“They’re averaging 250, 260 pounds across the line, so they’re a big football team,” Winklepleck said. “They’re a bunch of strong farm boys. This is going to be a good test for us.”

West heads to Jefferson

Wolverines coach Brandon Holmes made one thing clear over the summer: The past is the past. They’re looking forward to winning a game or two in 2022.

“We can’t even base our emotions on what happened last year,” Holmes said. “We’re just moving forward and understanding we have a new team in a new year. Everything that we do is before the team, putting the team first, putting the team, thoughts and our considerations in place before our own. And as right, now's working tremendously, the boys are buying in we're we're working hard. We have good attendance throughout practicing stuff like that. ”The Wolverines need a new quarterback, as starter Devin Frye graduated. Last season, Frye was 41-for-94 with 549 yards and four touchdowns. Holmes said there are some options who are underclassmen, but when Holmes talked to the Journal on Aug. 10, he didn’t disclose who was in the quarterback race nor who was the frontrunner.

He said those who were getting reps were getting them equally, so whoever he chooses for Friday’s opener against the Yellowjackets should be ready.

“We don’t have a wrong option at quarterback,” Holmes said. “Anybody can do it. As a head coach, I wouldn’t mind a one-man system as the head coach, but to be honest with you, since we’re team over everything else, we’re going to do whatever the team needs.” Holmes does know, however, who the No. 1 running back will be.

That role will go to senior Terrance Topete. Topete only ran for 94 yards last season, behind Drew Benson (1,176) and Frye (206).Holmes said the defense should be a lot better in 2022, and the stats back that up. Each of the Top 5 tacklers are back for the Black Raiders. Topete leads that group with 31.5 tackles, and 23 of those were solo.

He also had 14 tackles for loss.