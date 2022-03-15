Sioux City football coach Brian Webb steps away from program

SIOUX CITY — Brian Webb has resigned from the East High School football program.

Webb made the announcement on Tuesday, and his reason for leaving was accepting a teaching position in the West Des Moines school district and he will be an assistant coach at WDM Valley.

“It’s been an honor to lead the East Football program,” Webb said. “This program is surrounded by great coaches, great administration, and most importantly great kids. I will be rooting for and watching their success from afar for years to come.”

Webb took over as head coach for the Black Raiders in 2018. During that time, the Black Raiders won 26 games.

He also took the Black Raiders to the playoffs in 2020, and nearly made the RPI cut last season.

Webb also saw a growth in player participation.

“Being a head coach has been a dream of mine since I started coaching and for the past 22 years it’s been football, all gas, no brakes,” Webb said. “Since the passing of my brother nearly two years ago, life priorities have shifted in a different direction. It’s time that I prioritize the most important aspects of my life and that is family, friends, and myself. It’s difficult to step away as head coach, something I truly enjoy, but an important step in my life now.”

