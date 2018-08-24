Sioux City Heelan hard at work under coach Roger Jansen

SIOUX CITY – A familiar face is leading the Bishop Heelan football program again and he is not wasting any time setting a standard that helped lead it to two state titles since 2008 under his guidance.
Roger Jansen, the winningest coach in metro football history, is returning to Bishop Heelan for his third stint as head coach after spending the past three seasons as defensive line coach at Morningside College. He qualified the Crusaders for the playoffs in 15 of his previous 16 seasons leading the team. Currently, he is working on establishing the culture he wants.
“The intensity at practice is definitely a lot higher than in previous years,” said Heelan senior Drew Olson. “He is trying to make us mentally tough so it has been a bit of a change so far.
“We know his accomplishments and we are excited about that by buying in and trusting him, knowing the things he can do.”
Jansen has gone about instilling a ‘we’ and not ‘me’ mindset he feels will be key for a team that has to replace several major contributors.
“Each one of these players is a key part of this football team and they need to embrace their role to the best of their God-given abilities to make this team better,” Jansen said. “We have really tried to emphasize the ‘we and us’ and not the ‘I and me.’
“This is not my team, it is not the assistant coaches’ team, it is their team, and we are trying like anything to have these guys take ownership.”
Olson and junior Brant Hogue are competing for the starting quarterback position they both played last year.
“We are running a lot of different schemes, so it is going well,” Olson said. “I think it just comes down to trusting each other, not getting down on each other and keeping everything positive.”
The Crusaders will have to replace 1,200-yard rusher Saybein Clark who played multiple roles last season, but whoever totes the ball will do so behind a strong offensive line led by seniors Tyson Strohbeen and Brandon Karnes and junior Kobe Clayborne.
“We have me and Kobe who started last year and Brandon Karnes is coming in as a starting guard,” Strohbeen said. “We are still looking for two younger guys to come up, and we will take them under our wing and help them gain the experience and technique they need.
“We want to be known as those guys that can put someone in the dirt if we need to and also be able to help our quarterback stay protected.”
“With a new head coach and staff every day we are evaluating and every position is open,” Jansen said. “We just want all of our guys to know anything they get is going to be earned.”
Senior Tommy Schiltz and junior R. J. Breen will get the first chance to pick up the carriers after Schiltz, who led the team in tackles last season, and Breen had just 11 rushes combined a year ago.
Jansen said he is incorporating “bits and pieces” of things he gleaned while at Morningside and looking to implement them.
Defensively, the Crusaders will again rely on the line but Olson, Schiltz, Deonte Walker and Jake Beaulieu will be keys at the linebacker position.
“The players are buying and understanding the new schemes and the things we are tweaking,” Jansen said. “We are really teaching the mental part of the game.”
Heelan has its traditional rivalry game with East to open the season, a road game with Glenwood and a home tilt with Western Christian in the first three weeks so it will have little time to ease into the season.
The Crusaders reached the playoffs last season and finished 7-3, but Heelan has lacked the deep playoff runs in recent seasons it had grown accustomed to.
“We are a little upset with ourselves the way we have played the last couple of years, but we are really using that as motivation to be the best we can be and make it happen,” Olson said.