Sioux City North easily handles South Sioux City in opening night game

SIOUX CITY — The North High School football team didn’t hold back Thursday night, cruising to a 44-0 win over South Sioux City at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City.

Early on, the Cardinals were able to move the ball fairly well. They took their first three drives into North territory.

“We played an up-and-down night all night on both sides of the ball,” South Sioux head coach Jackson Dickerson said. “Offensively, we had times where we would move the ball and a couple key mistakes ended up costing us a couple drives. We saw a lot of positives on the offensive side of the ball, but we also saw a lot of things that we need to execute better in practice every day.”

The opening drive put South Sioux on the doorstep of the red zone, until an interception by Dayton Harrell gave North the ball.

North marched down the field with the rushing attack, led by Demarico Young, and capped the drive off with a touchdown run by Chad Simons.

South Sioux took the next two offensive drives into Stars territory, but ended them with a turnover-on-downs and an interception in the red zone.

“Our linebacker play (was key),” North head coach Mitch Mohr said. “We had some interceptions, but the linebackers played really tough. We had a sophomore playing nose (tackle), Kellum Doyle, who was in the backfield all game long. It was a collectively good effort, I mean, we played well, still made some mistakes alignment wise, but it was a good building block for us.”

North scored a touchdown on each possession they had Thursday night. Following the Simons touchdown, Young had back-to-back scores of one yard and 35 yards respectively.

“He was outstanding,” Mohr said. “That’s what we expected from him, he did a great job. A lot of the assignments and struggles we have with signs and signals and everything, he picked them up really fast. We had zero mistakes on his side picking those up.”

In the final two North drives of the first half, Carson Strohbeen connected with receivers for touchdowns. The first toss was from Strohbeen to Luke Soldati and the second from Strohbeen to Harrell.

North had the ball to start the second half and did much of the same things they did in the first. Strohbeen and Harrell connected for a second time in the game on the first drive of the second half. The touchdown put North ahead 41-0, and put in the running clock.

After forcing a South Sioux punt, North ran out nearly a quarter of clock on a field goal drive to make it 44-0.

North is back at Olsen next Friday night at 7 p.m. against East. South Sioux City takes on West at Olsen Thursday.