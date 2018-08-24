SIOUX CITY | The Sioux City North football team is making a change to get the ball into its best athletes’ hands as much as possible.
“Matt (Hagan) is quarterback now. He’ll lead the team the best he can,” said the Stars starter last year Devont'a Cobbs. “All we are doing is putting players in the right position. Whatever fits the team best.”
Cobbs played quarterback, running back, wide receiver and defensive back a year ago during North’s 0-9 season. He passed for 385 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw seven interceptions, one more than Quinton Krusemark (587 yards passing, 4 TDs).
Cobbs also rushed for 334 yards (including a 77-yard touchdown). He was North’s leading receiver, averaging 24.7 yards on nine catches, two which went for touchdowns, highlighted by an 81-yarder.
“Yes and no,” answered third-year North Coach Mitch Mohr to the question of there being a quarterback battle between Cobbs and Hagan.
“It’s going to be a situational thing right now. Devont'a brings back the experience from last year. But he was also our leading receiver last year who is also playing quarterback. We’re going to find him ways to get the ball. Matt is a very dynamic athlete. It’s just about trying to spread the wealth right now.”
Hagan, who had seven catches for 98 yards and a touchdown last year, and Cobbs are among six returning offensive starters for the Stars. Seniors Cale Conner (11 catches, 211 yards, 1 TD) and Hunter Krommenhoek return as wide receivers while classmates Dwayne Cassell (6-5, 287 pounds) and Elom Gbogbo (5-11, 280 pounds) come back at right tackle and center, respectively.
Should Hagan get the start in the season opener against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, he’ll have a good receiving corps that also includes senior Oscar Little (4 catches, 57 yards). Though Cobbs has the most running back experience, there’s depth in the backfield with Krommenhoek and 5-4, 145-pound senior Dequan Lillard.
Mohr likes Hagan’s composure. It’s an asset that’s needed and could lessen the numerous turnovers (13 interceptions, 7 fumbles) for an offense that averaged 275.3 total yards, but otherwise struggled to score in losses that followed the season-opening 29-20 setback to West.
“Matt’s a great kid with great character,” said Mohr. “That’s the composure we’re looking for at the quarterback position. His football IQ is very high. That’s another strength we are trying to build off.”
“I (bring) leadership, I would say,” said Hagan. “It’s something I take very seriously. It’s something I look forward to. We’re trying something different than last year and trying to get the ball in Devont'a’s hands more out in the open.”
Krommenhoek, second on last year’s squad with 36.5 tackles, is one of nine returning defensive starters. The 5-10, 180-pound senior tied for the team lead with two quarterback sacks and added an interception, returning it 40 yards in the season-opener against West.
Krommenhoek is excited about the defense, considering the experience of returning starters like safeties Hagan (24 tackles) and Conner (22.5 tackles, 2 interceptions). Eric Divis (18.5 tackles), a 6-1, 225-pound senior end, also returns along with senior tackles Isaac Jolin (6-2, 285 pounds) and Luis Martinez (6-1, 280 pounds).
“We’re doing a 54 and a 41 defense,” said Krommenhoek. “It’s something new that we haven’t done before. It looks pretty good so far. We’re looking to attack outside a lot. We expect really big things out of our secondary.”
Cobbs, who had 18.5 tackles and an interception, returns as a starting cornerback. Lillard and sophomore Dante Hansen also experienced starts at both corner and safety.
“Defense is looking good,” said Mohr. “Our secondary is very strong. We have tons of skill players. Our defensive line is going to be the key, just like on any team. If the ‘D’ line can hold back the ‘O’ line like want them to, we’re going to have a very successful season. We need to stop the run.
“Turnovers are key,” he added, thinking about both his offense and defense, as the defense’s four interceptions were the only takeaways the Stars recorded. “We need to keep our turnovers down on offense. We want to take the ball away. If we do that, we are going to win a lot of football games.”