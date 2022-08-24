Sioux City North, South Sioux City kick off Week 1 football action

SIOUX CITY — North High School coach Mitch Mohr noticed the intensity from the players ramp up this week.

They felt that it was game week, and the Stars’ season begins Thursday night with a metro meeting with the South Sioux City Cardinals.

The Stars won their last two games of the season and will try to make it a three-game winning streak at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

“We started out slow in practice on Tuesday, but it was the first day of school, and after the first five minutes of practice, it was one of the best we’ve had all season,” Mohr said. “I believe this is going to be a very successful football team this season and we’re going to continue being intense. That will carry on all throughout the season.”

The Stars bring back some key players on offense — including quarterback Carson Strohbeen and skill player Dayton Harrell — but they also bring in South Sioux transfer Demarico Young.

Young had a solid season for the Cardinals as a sophomore.

He’s 5-foot-6, and he can run just as quickly as any other speedster in the Metro.

He’s also deaf due to an ear infection he suffered when he was young. That doesn’t hold him back.

Young took the majority of snaps last season, getting 183 touches on 1,174 yards. He averaged 6.4 yards per carry and well over 100 per game. He also scored 11 times.

Throughout the week, Mohr kept a close eye on Young to make sure he;s not too fired up to play his former school.

One of the first comments Young made to Mohr after he transferred over was how eager he was to play the Cardinals. This week, however, Young has kept a calm and focused demeanor.

“I’m sure it’s going to have an interesting feeling to him, and I’m going to give him his chances, and we’ll go from there,” Mohr said. “We don’t really talk about our opponents, we focus on what they do. Demarico has kept an even-keel mentality. I haven’t seen anything different from this week.

“The mindset is the biggest thing,” Mohr added. “We don’t want other things to cheer us away from what we do best.”

Strohbeen has enjoyed watching Young work.

“He’s really going to help us spread our game out,” Strohbeen said. “He’s a very versatile threat in the run game and the pass game with his speed. He’s able to get outside so well and he can burn a defender with that. It’s nice to have.”

Mohr hopes those playmakers can get the ball as often as they can.

“Getting the ball in space, and we have a bunch of other playmakers like Dayton, Carson, Luke Soldati, Brayden McClain … and then we have four or five tight ends, and I still don’t know who the starter is going to be,” Mohr said.

Across the river, the Cardinals have tried to focus on who they have and what they need to do to be successful.

“As a program, we’re focused on what we’re doing,” Cardinals first-year coach Jackson Dickerson said.

The Cardinals shifted their focus this week to the attention to details, which is what Dickerson thinks will be the overall key for their success for not only Thursday night, but also for the entire season.

“Really as a school, we’re ready to play a football game,” Dickerson said. “We’re ready for game action. “Our focus is on what we need to do to be successful against Sioux City North. It’s the small details. We don’t talk about wins and losses. If we’re able to do those little things, then we let everything else take care of itself.”

Dickerson hopes that the offense can control the tempo while limiting the Stars’ offense to create those big plays.