Sioux City North's Jayston Paulson overcomes rare disease on way to college football career

SIOUX CITY — Football is a game of perseverance, but very few kids have had to persevere like North High School senior Jayston Paulson.

Fewer than 20, in fact.

Paulson spent the past three years playing football at Sioux City North, where he emerged as a standout on the defensive line. In his time with the Stars, Paulson was a two-time first team All-District defensive end and was selected to play in this summer’s Iowa Shrine Bowl in Cedar Falls. This fall, he will take the field for Briar Cliff University.

That’s a pretty accomplished résumé for any high school player, but it’s even more impressive when you consider what Paulson has had to overcome.

Just three years ago, he thought that his days as an athlete might be over.

Paulson’s life changed in 2018 when he suffered a hip injury that knocked him out of his eighth-grade track season. While rehabbing, Paulson noticed his body wasn’t responding in quite the way he expected it to.

"I was up in the weight room and was lifting weights, and something didn’t feel right,” Paulson said. "I wasn’t lifting the same weights, and when I was running, I noticed that I was running a little slow, I got fatigued a little faster, and something started to not feel right."

Paulson’s body continued to rebel over the course of the spring and early summer. He lost weight and muscle in his arms and thighs, and found it harder to move around. At times, Paulson had to physically lift his legs in order to get into a car. His mother, Jennifer Witmer, and his step-father, Aaron Witmer, sometimes had to help him just walk through the house.

Paulson went to see his family doctor, who couldn’t find the answer to what was causing his symptoms, and referred Paulson to a doctor in Sioux Falls. That doctor couldn’t pin down the problem either.

"When we went there and they didn’t know what was going on either, it was like 'Oh, wow. What’s happening? Who do we go to next?'" Paulson said.

The Mayo Clinic

Soon after, Paulson was referred to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. Paulson and his parents made the four-hour drive in late September 2018. Jayston underwent several days of testing and having his blood drawn.

One particular test that lingers in Paulson's mind involved having a needle stuck in his bicep, which then shocked the muscle to see how it responded.

"Sometimes it wouldn’t react, and sometimes it would," Paulson said. "I had needles all up my leg and my back, it was crazy."

At the end of his stay at Mayo, Paulson was diagnosed with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), an extremely rare autoimmune disorder that affects the signals sent from the nerves to the muscles, and where the body’s immune system attacks its own tissues.

It was a shocking diagnosis, one that left Paulson "devastated" at having to miss his first season of high school football. After a big year in eighth grade, Paulson hoped to come in and immediately make his on the gridiron in his freshman year with the Stars.

Instead, he watched from afar and adjusted to life with his new diagnosis.

"(It) was a big deal for me, and kind of made an impact on me," Paulson said. "It made me realize how much I love the game, and what it was like to not have the game for a full season. That kind of opened my eyes. I put everything I had into this game, and all of a sudden it was just gone like that."

Paulson lost close to 40 pounds of muscle mass over that summer, going from 160 pounds at the end of eighth grade to around 120-125 pounds at the start of his freshman year. There were times where Paulson says he could barely walk and sometimes had difficulty even getting out of bed.

"I didn’t know what to think,' Paulson said. "I didn’t know if I was ever going to be able to play the game again because of the state I was in."

Return to football

Toward the end of his freshman year, Paulson was put on three different medicines, one of which was a research drug for people with LEMS. After about a week on his new meds, Paulson’s energy started to come back and he returned to the weight room.

When he started, slowly, he was able to lift only a fraction of what he could before his diagnosis. But over time, Paulson started to regain his strength and even spent a season playing soccer in order to get his coordination back.

In the fall of his sophomore year, Paulson returned to the football field, where he totaled 3.5 tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss. His junior year, he upped that to 9.5 tackles and 1.5 sacks, and was named to the Class 4A, District 1 First Team.

Going into his senior year, Paulson was uncertain about his football future. But he knew that he wanted to show the world how far he had come.

"I felt like I had something to prove," Paulson said. "I wanted to show everybody that this disease wouldn’t hold me back, wouldn’t take away what I had worked so hard for. I just wanted to try to be an inspiration to some of those other kids and show them that if you put some effort into it and really believe, you might be able to achieve what you want.”

His senior season was Paulson’s best at Sioux City North. He finished with 21.5 tackles and nine tackles for loss, as the Stars clinched their first winning season in over a decade. Paulson was again named a First Team All-District Player as a senior, and along with his best friend Izaiah Truitt, was named the team’s Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year.

The next step

It was an accomplishment he could’ve never imagined, just a few short years ago.

"At the time, college football wasn’t even in my mind," Paulson said. "I was just more concerned about making it to the next season, and seeing where I was going to be then. I didn’t even consider playing college football until my junior year, heading into my senior year. I was like 'I could really maybe do this if I put my mind to it."

Briar Cliff head coach Shane LaDage saw Paulson play this past fall, and was impressed by the senior lineman's size and athletic ability.

"We liked his motor, and how he played," LaDage said. "A relentless kid, he was always pursuing to the ball, and showed some ability to play with some snap, which was important to us. Once you dug a little bit deeper into the person, you just see a really hard worker, and a kid that really achieves at a high level academically. He is a servant leader."

Along with Paulson's ability as a standout defensive lineman, LaDage is excited about the person he is bringing into the Chargers' program.

One thing that helped convince LaDage about Paulson was seeing how much his peers and coaches at North respected him, and little moments, like the way that LaDage saw Paulson interact with his little sister, Alba.

"Being able to be around him and see how he treats her, and how she looks up to him is just really cool to see all that," LaDage said. "You just realize, in those moments, what type of kid you're getting. We can't get enough of them. I don't think any football program ever can."

Paulson was recently picked to play in this summer’s 50th annual Iowa Shrine Bowl, and on March 1, Paulson and several other Northwest Iowa football players were honored at Shrine Bowl Media Night at Abu Bekr Shrine Temple in Sioux City.

“I know he’s super excited about it, it means a lot to him,” North head coach Mitch Mohr said. “The kid has battled quite a bit since middle school, and for him to get where he is now, go play college football, and then to make the Shrine Bowl, is a huge accomplishment.”

Along with his football workouts, Paulson does work with the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), a non-profit organization that supports people with neuromuscular diseases, while also funding research for treatments, and a potential future cure.

Paulson has worked with the MDA by spending time with children undergoing muscular dystrophy treatment, along with fun activities like game nights.

Paulson first reached out to the MDA after seeing its national spokesman, Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines, wear an MDA cleat during the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats Campaign.

Hines’ grandmother, mother, and uncle all have a form of muscular dystrophy, and Paulson is hopeful that Hines might make an appearance at the Shrine Bowl this July.

For Paulson, the opportunity to compete in the Shrine Bowl is especially meaningful, due to the Shriners organization’s involvement in children’s healthcare. The Shriners Charity runs the Shriners Hospitals for Children, which provide care for “children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate.”

"I kind of saw it as a way to expand my story and bring awareness to the muscle dystrophy community and what we all go through on a day-to-day basis, some kids worse than me," Paulson said. "I just thought it’d be a good way to expand my platform that I have going on with the MDA, and get awareness out there through an organization that does something similar to the MDA."

Paulson has gotten stronger and more athletic every season, and takes medication four times a day in order to complete his regular daily activities. Thanks to his daily exercise and weight lifting regimen, he now weighs in at around 215 pounds, a far cry from the 120-125 pounds he was back in 2018.

“We are just so thankful that he has gotten this far,” Paulson’s mother Jennifer said. “We never expected him to go this far with football, with his disease. We are just so darn proud of him.

“It’s such a rare disease, and for him to be where he is at is just unbelievable. I know our doctor at Mayo, she is kind of blown away by him as well, how far he has come and worked, and pushed himself.”

There are still some difficult moments, and there are some things that Paulson has to do differently than a typical athlete.

If Paulson is off his medication for even a day, his body goes right back to having trouble walking or lifting weights, and as he puts it, it still can sometimes be a day-by-day battle to get motivated and get out of bed in the morning.

If he is thrown off of his routine too, by something like an early morning workout, his mother says, “his body will hate him for a couple days."

But with a roster spot waiting for him at a school just 10 minutes away from the house he shares with his parents and siblings, Paulson is excited for his next chapter, not only on the football field, but in life.

Despite the challenges that come with coping with such a rare disease, he has plenty of optimism for the future.

"I know medical technology is continuing to progress, and I know there is a lot of research going into finding a possible better medicine, or heck, maybe a cure that will just cure the disease in general," Paulson said. "I hope they find something for all of us that have muscle dystrophies."

The word that Paulson repeats when telling his story is "thankful."

Thankful for his coaches, for his parents that have been with him every step of the way, thankful for the chance to play football again, and the opportunity to suit up for the home-town Chargers next season.

Paulson has leaned on his doctors and his support system to get where he is now, but there is only one person who could’ve made it all happen.

Paulson himself.

"The only way he was going to get where he was now is his sheer drive," step-dad Aaron Witmer said. "If he wasn’t geared to lifting weights and working out and watching game film, he wouldn’t be here. It’s all on him. He had the passion, he had the drive, and he did it for himself, which for me is impressive for a young man."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0