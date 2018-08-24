SIOUX CITY – It’s far from a finished product but the progress is evident.
Joe Schmitz is entering his second year leading the West High football team and already there is a feeling of forward momentum for a program that has lacked for quite some time.
The Wolverines won their first two games last season before dropping their final seven, but with seven returners back on offense and six on defense there is a foundation.
One of the most important returners is senior quarterback Adien Belt who enjoyed a breakout junior campaign when he threw for 1,663 yards and 15 touchdowns while also rushing for 367 yards. The 6-foot-5 signal-caller will lead a team that is looking to limit the number of two-way players it has this season.
“Adien is tremendous and he has really worked hard,” Schmitz said. “He has put on 25-30 pounds of muscle and worked on form and speed and technique. Right now his biggest thing is just getting timing down with receivers. It is one of those things where you don’t have to worry about that position and that is a nice thing as a coach.”
“I worked on just throwing the ball and trying to read defenses, blitzes and trying to find the open guy without forcing things,” said Belt of his focus. “It is just a lot different than the way it used to be. We care more and we are ready for the season.”
Belt will have some new faces with him in the backfield this season with seniors Emanuel Tameklo and Kenny Thompson, two running backs new to the program, and junior Darrell Hall. Belt will have some fresh faces at receiver in seniors Tyreek Harrell, Conner Beyer, Connor James, Alec Nieman, Daxton Bottjen and junior Nick Puente.
Micah McWell ran for the second-most yards for the Wolverines last season, but Schmitz wants him to focus his talent on the other side of the ball as a defensive back. The platoon extends to the lines where Schmitz has seen a solid start for the defensive line which includes senior Choumn San, sophomore Aidan Gutierrez and junior DeVaunte Coleman.
McWell said the tone being set in practice will serve the Wolverines well.
“I think it has been great with high tempo, high intensity,” he said. “We need to have that mindset and attitude. With defense, you need to be grimy and that is where we are coming. We have to hold out an entire game and not just a quarter.
“We have to be disciplined because I think that is where we have lacked the last couple of years. If we can be disciplined and play as a unit, we can do some great things.”
The offensive line consists of seniors Adam Kirkpatrick, Caden Baldwin, Mark Henry, Chase Felix and sophomore Travis Rivera.
“It shows the depth of our team when we have 25 seniors and having all of those guys being able to play,” Schmitz said. “All of our guys know their roles and they are embracing them. We have smaller groups so, as coaches, we are really able to work on those details.”
Even with the increased number of options, there is one thing that pleases Schmitz the most.
“We have expectations this year,” he said. “Going into last year and years prior, it was, 'We are West and it is what it is.' … Our expectations internally have always been higher, but I think people around the program have seen what we did last year and see what we have returning. We are reaching higher levels.”
Just entering the second season under Schmitz’s leadership makes things easier on everyone involved.
“Last year everything was new, so players were trying to figure us out still and coaches were trying to figure out everything,” he said. “This year everyone has the expectation, they understand what we are trying to do and we have seen it in camp so far.”
With the new districts and more non-district games, the Wolverines did pick up another city game as it is set to play Bishop Heelan in Week 4.