Sioux City West football forfeits two wins due to playing ineligible player

North's Desmond Grace II is brought down by West's Ethan Emmick during Sioux City North vs Sioux City West football action last season at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City. Both the Stars and Wolverines will open the season this week at Olsen Stadium, starting with North on Thursday vs. South Sioux.
"West High School accepts responsibility for the eligibility violation with its football team," the statement said. "Though it was not intentional, we made a mistake about eligibility rules and own the consequences of this mistake.
"Football is a team sport, and we know the eligibility violation has an impact on the West High football team. For that, we are sorry. The West High football team has made great strides this season, and the eligibility violation does not take away from the remarkable accomplishemnts our team has made on and off the field."
The Wolverines close out the season Friday night against East at Elwood Olsen Stadium.