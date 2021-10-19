Sioux City West football forfeits two wins due to playing ineligible player

SIOUX CITY — The West High School football team announced on Monday that it had to forfeit its two wins earlier in the season.

The reason? The Wolverines played an ineligible student-athlete during both of those wins against South Sioux and Des Moines Hoover.

Those wins came on back-to-back weeks, and the win over the Cardinals in Week 2 broke a 24-game losing streak.

The Wolverines released a statement after the news came out that the Wolverines' 2-6 record turned into 0-8.

"West High School accepts responsibility for the eligibility violation with its football team," the statement said. "Though it was not intentional, we made a mistake about eligibility rules and own the consequences of this mistake.

"Football is a team sport, and we know the eligibility violation has an impact on the West High football team. For that, we are sorry. The West High football team has made great strides this season, and the eligibility violation does not take away from the remarkable accomplishemnts our team has made on and off the field."

The Wolverines close out the season Friday night against East at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

