Sioux City West football looks for third straight win of the season

SIOUX CITY — Brandon Holmes had one message this week for the West High School football team: Be happy, but don’t get too comfortable.

The Wolverines are riding a two-game winning streak, and they’ll put that streak on the line at 7 p.m. Thursday at Elwood Olsen Stadium against Council Bluffs Lincoln.

“We’re battling, but we’re still staying humble,” Holmes said. “In high school football, you’re not promised any wins. We’re still trying to continue to build on what we can do here.”

Holmes has repeated that mantra all week. He wants the Wolverines to stay hungry, and that two wins in a season isn’t what the Wolverines have aimed for.

At the beginning of the season, Holmes told The Journal that he hoped to get perhaps five or six wins.

“At the end of the season, if we’re looking at five to six good solid wins and some close games that we can pull out, we’re more than happy with that,” Holmes said. “Our main goal as a coaching staff is to make sure we transition these kids into better people.”

Holmes said that the Wolverines agree that they can accomplish more, and the word has spread all the way down to the freshmen and sophomores of the team.