Sioux City West football looks for third straight win of the season

SIOUX CITY — Brandon Holmes had one message this week for the West High School football team: Be happy, but don’t get too comfortable.
The Wolverines are riding a two-game winning streak, and they’ll put that streak on the line at 7 p.m. Thursday at Elwood Olsen Stadium against Council Bluffs Lincoln.
“We’re battling, but we’re still staying humble,” Holmes said. “In high school football, you’re not promised any wins. We’re still trying to continue to build on what we can do here.”
Holmes has repeated that mantra all week. He wants the Wolverines to stay hungry, and that two wins in a season isn’t what the Wolverines have aimed for.
At the beginning of the season, Holmes told The Journal that he hoped to get perhaps five or six wins.
“At the end of the season, if we’re looking at five to six good solid wins and some close games that we can pull out, we’re more than happy with that,” Holmes said. “Our main goal as a coaching staff is to make sure we transition these kids into better people.”
Holmes said that the Wolverines agree that they can accomplish more, and the word has spread all the way down to the freshmen and sophomores of the team.
The Wolverines beat South Sioux City in overtime in Week 2, then came back across the Missouri River to play Des Moines Hoover last week in a 40-12 win.
A key reason of that was because of the run game, led by Drew Benson.
Over the last couple weeks, Benson amassed 448 rushing yards. He’s scored the ball six times on the ground, and once as a receiver and kick returner.
“What we need to do is keep running the ball consistently,” Holmes said. “We have to continue doing what we do best. We have to continue to run the ball. Our offensive line is still healthy, and they’re doing what they need to do.”
Last week, the Lynx surrendered six rushing touchdowns in a 48-0 loss to Glenwood. Tate Mayberry had three of those rushing TDs.
The Rams had 309 rushing yards.
On defense, the Wolverines will aim to limit the Lynx rushing attack.
Out of 117 plays run, Lincoln coach John Wolfe has dialed up a run play 85 times. The Lynx have amassed 544 yards, led by senior quarterback Eli Lusajo.
Lusajo has 294 yards on 38 carries, and he’s found the end zone thrice.
“Lincoln is one of the best teams we’ve played up until now,” Holmes said. “It’ll be a great test for us. It’s always good to get those challenges. This will be a good starting point to see where we’re at.”
This is the eighth time since 2010 that the Lynx and the Wolverines have met.
The Lynx have won the last three meetings, including last year’s 44-7 win.
West had some success running the ball during last season’s contest, as it had 145 yards. Keavian Hayes led the rushing attack on Sept. 17, 2020, with 120 yards on a Thursday night meeting at Olsen.
The last time West beat Council Bluffs Lincoln was back on Oct. 16, 2015, as the Wolverines edged the Lynx 27-23.