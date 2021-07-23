Siouxland area sends 12 players to Iowa Shrine Bowl

A dozen area football players will be playing Saturday at the 2021 Iowa Shrine Bowl in Cedar Falls.

The all-star game is at 4 p.m. at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. The game is between players from the North side of the state against those who are from the south side, split up by Interstate 80.

The Shrine Bowl helps raise money for The Shriner’s Hospital for Children. The games in years past have helped raise over $2 million for the hospital.

Those players selected for the Shrine Bowl spent some time Friday at the hospital in Waterloo.

Players reported to the week-long event on Monday, and coaches reported to Cedar Falls/Waterloo on Sunday.

Here are capsules on the 12 players who will be playing in Saturday’s Shrine Bowl:

Matthew Bomgaars, Sioux Center: Bomgaars recorded 829 total yards, with the majority of those coming on the ground (689). Those rushing yards were second on the team behind Zachary Rozeboom (978).

Cooper DeJean, OABCIG: DeJean had one of the most memorable seasons in recent Siouxland memory. DeJean had 62 total touchdowns, leading all senior quarterbacks.