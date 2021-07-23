Siouxland area sends 12 players to Iowa Shrine Bowl

A dozen area football players will be playing Saturday at the 2021 Iowa Shrine Bowl in Cedar Falls.
The all-star game is at 4 p.m. at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. The game is between players from the North side of the state against those who are from the south side, split up by Interstate 80.
The Shrine Bowl helps raise money for The Shriner’s Hospital for Children. The games in years past have helped raise over $2 million for the hospital.
Those players selected for the Shrine Bowl spent some time Friday at the hospital in Waterloo.
Players reported to the week-long event on Monday, and coaches reported to Cedar Falls/Waterloo on Sunday.
Here are capsules on the 12 players who will be playing in Saturday’s Shrine Bowl:
Matthew Bomgaars, Sioux Center: Bomgaars recorded 829 total yards, with the majority of those coming on the ground (689). Those rushing yards were second on the team behind Zachary Rozeboom (978).
Cooper DeJean, OABCIG: DeJean had one of the most memorable seasons in recent Siouxland memory. DeJean had 62 total touchdowns, leading all senior quarterbacks.
The Iowa football rising freshman also led the Falcons to a state championship this past season.
Dante Hansen, North: The Stars senior had 764 total yards offensively, and 614 of those came as a wide receiver.
Hansen also picked off five passes for 102 yards, and returned two interceptions for touchdowns.
Colton Hoag, Le Mars: Hoag had 21 solo tackles and he had 10 tackles for loss. On offense, Hoag had two rushing touchdowns. Hoag also placed fourth in the Class 3A 220-pound state wrestling bracket.
Javier Mendez, Spencer: Mendez recorded 1.5 tackles on the season.
Zach Morrison, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Morrison was an offensive lineman who earned All-District status. He was also a member of the 2020 All-Northwest Iowa Journal football team.
Kody Noble, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley: Noble nearly rushed for 1,600 yards in a season that saw the Nighthawks end at the state semifinals against Harlan. Noble also had 214 receiving yards and 29 tackles defensively.
Brent Scott, Spirit Lake: The Indians quarterback completed 121 passes for 1,605 yards. He collected 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also ran for 514 yards.
Mason Scott, Bishop Heelan: Scott played on both sides of the ball, and he served as the center under quarterback Nathan Favors. As the center, Scott helped the Crusaders amass 1,960 total offensive yards.
Jason Topete, West Sioux: Topete was one of the state’s top kickers. He made four field goals, and his longest was 47 yards. He also had 51 kickoffs (20 touchbacks) for 2,802 yards.
Ashton VerDoorn, SB-L: Verdoorn led the Warriors in receiving with 522 yards. He caught 33 passes and six of those were for touchdowns. He also averaged 20.1 yards on kickoff returns.
Jordan Ver Meer, West Lyon: Ver Meer collected three tackles on defense. Ver Meer was an offensive tackle, and the Wildcats offense ran for 2.458 yards. He also made it to the state wrestling tournament, where Ver Meer was third in the 285-pound division in Class 2A.