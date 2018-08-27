IDA GROVE, Iowa -- Kaden Ladwig knew there would be more on his shoulders this season.
Through the opening week of the football season the OABCIG senior quarterback seems up to the challenge. The three-year starter helped lead his team to a 40-16 rivalry victory over Ridge View, 40-16. It was the Falcons' second straight win in the series.
"We are a very inexperienced team but we are very good all around the field," Ladwig said. "Everyone plays with a lot of heart and I do feel pressure to be a leader for this team."
Ladwig came out firing against the Raptors completing 14 of 23 passes for 206 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions while running three times for a pair of touchdowns to earn the Journal's first Siouxland Athlete of the Week honor of the fall.
"It was a great way to set the tone for the whole season," Ladwig said. "It was great to go out and we got that turnover early in the game and set the tone for the game. It was a fun game."
Ladwig showed off his arm averaging 14.7 yards per completion and connecting on a 47-yard TD strike with Cooper Dejean. He also showed off his running ability, something Falcons head coach Larry Allen had given him a hard time about over the years.
"We ran an option and we have joked with him for years (about his speed) but he had enough Friday night that he could break loose and they couldn't catch him," Allen said.
"I have always said that if you give me the chance to use my feet I would get the job done," Ladwig said. "After that play (Allen) told me he was wrong."
It was a big play for the Falcons who struggled with Ridge View's big defensive line that included Iowa commit Ezra Miller while also breaking in a new lead runner with the graduation of 1,000-yard rusher Chase Devitt and four new offensive linemen.
The son of Ross and Christi Ladwig of Ida Grove put in time over the summer going to football camps at Simpson College and Wayne State College as he worked to refine his throwing motion and arm strength.
"I have tried to become a better leader for our team and have everyone rally around me," Ladwig said. "I have been going to a lot of camps and working on my craft."
It has been a process for a player that was thrust into the starting role as a sophomore because of injury, but Allen said he continues to improve his decision making.
It showed in the opener as the Falcons will rely more on the passing game this season after Ladwig threw for just 562 yards and six touchdowns a year ago.
He is also playing defense for the first time in his career as a safety. OABCIG's defense proved to be opportunistic on Friday getting an interception and four fumble recoveries.
The 17-year-old, who also plays basketball, runs track, is on the golf team and plays baseball, is hoping to continue to play a sport in college.
Allen likes how his quarterback has entered his final season.
"He played extremely well, he had great decision-making skills, he was elusive enough to get away from them a few times to turn some negative plays into positive plays," he said. "That is something in the past he hasn't been able to do as much. So we are really excited."
SPECIAL MENTION
Football
Ely Funderman, MVAOCOU ... The senior completed 12 of 18 passes for 192 yards and a pair of TDs. The Rams' signal-caller also rushed 13 times for 104 yards and a trio of scores.
Braulio Munoz, Westwood ... Munoz finished with 124 yards rushing on 35 carries as the Rebels clipped Akron-Westfield, 7-6.