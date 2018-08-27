SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Kaden Ladwig

OA-BCIG, football

Why: Ladwig was 14 of 23 throwing for 206 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions while running three times for a pair of touchdowns.

FYI: Ladwig led the Falcons basketball team with a 16.4 points per game average last season while also leading the team in rebounds, assists and steals.