SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

J.T. Van’t Hul

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, football

WHY: Van’t Hul completed 12 of 17 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns (both over 50 yards) in a 40-7 rout over Western Christian. He also rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns as the state’s top-ranked Class 2A squad improved to 2-0.

FYI: Van’t Hul earned third-team Class 2A all-state honors as a junior, helping the Nighthawks reach the state semifinals. He passed for 1,971 yards and 22 touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,049 yards and 20 touchdowns.