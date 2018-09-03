ROCK VALLEY, Iowa | Here’s yet another way Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley’s quarterback discovered he could defeat a team with his feet.
J.T. Van’t Hul, for the second straight game, lined up for a kickoff return to start Friday's non-district game at Hull against Western Christian. Little did he know what would happen.
Taking advantage of key blocks from senior classmates Brayton Van Kekerix and Trey Huizer along with junior Brandon Roemeling, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound Nighthawks’ speedster twisted, turned and sprinted for a 74-yard return to the Wolfpack 17-yard line. Three plays later, Van’t Hul scored on a 6-yard touchdown.
It was the first of four total touchdowns that night for the Sioux City Journal’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week. The 17-year-old son of Jeremy and Tonia Van’t Hul of Rock Valley rushed for two touchdowns, passed for two touchdowns and accumulated 293 yards total offense as the No. 1-ranked (Class 2A) Nighthawks rolled to a 40-7 triumph.
“Three guys were in front blocking for me and all I had to do was stay between them,” said Van’t Hul. “Then, there it was. I don’t do much besides offense. When I heard I was going to do that for the first game (a 42-16 win over West Sioux), I thought ‘Wow, this is interesting.’
“The coaches teach you how to catch the ball. They teach you how to judge how much time before the play comes.”
Van’t Hul, incidentally, scored B-H/RV’s second kickoff return touchdown of the season. Van Kekerix, who caught a 52-yard touchdown pass last Friday, dashed for a 89-yarder the week before against West Sioux.
Van’t Hul is blessed with speed and utilized it while topping 1,000 yards in both rushing and passing for last year’s 10-2 squad that reached the Class 2A state semifinals. The third runner on last year’s 4x100 relay that was clocked in a sixth-place 44.26 in last spring’s Class 3A state track meet, Van’t Hul had a busy summer of conditioning and footwork drills.
And it has paid off. Thus far, he has rushed for 169 yards (9.9 yards per carry) and three touchdowns, including a 36-yarder against Western Christian.
“He has unique skills, something you can’t teach,” said B-H/RV Coach Cory Brandt. “Either you have it or not. He has the ability to move and make people miss. It’s unique and rare. He’s done that consistently. You never know what’s going to happen when he’s in the game.
“He’s not a big kid by any stretch of the imagination. He’s a good kid. He’s an athletic kid who moves really well. He had a great year in track and really worked on his speed. He’s a battler. He’s a gamer.”
And, he’s humble. Van’t Hul is quick to credit offensive linemen for his ability and that of his teammates.
“It all starts with the front line giving me holes to run through,” said Van’t Hul. “They don’t stop. They keep going until the whistle blows. I just come with vision and speed.”
Van’t Hul, who has only two career games of both triple-digit rushing and passing in two years as B-H/RV's starting quarterback, has thrown for 414 yards and three touchdowns. Van Kekerix is his top receiver thus far with five catches for 124 yards and a touchdown, while both senior Cody Post (4 catches, 112 yards) and junior Spencer TeSlaa (4 catches, 105 yards) have one touchdown catch, each for over 50 yards.
“Our receivers are outstanding,” said Van’t Hul. “They’re tall and they’re fast. Each one’s about 6-2 or 6-3. There’s four or five of them I can throw to on any play. They get off the ball well, then they create separation.”
“He has made every throw he has needed to make at the high school level,” said Brandt. “He’s special. He’s a great student of the game. As he has learned his position, his craft has gotten better.”
SPECIAL MENTION
Football
Blaine Harpenau, Remsen St. Mary’s.... The sophomore quarterback passed for 183 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for two touchdowns in a 58-14 win over Boyer Valley.
Volleyball
Chloe Bunkers, Gehlen Catholic.... The junior libero recorded 38 digs in four matches as the No. 2 Jays went 4-0 while winning the Sheldon Invitational.