SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Cherokee's Mason Carver has breakout night at wide receiver

This season, Carver leads the team with eight receptions for 204 yards through the first three weeks.

“His focus has been on kicking and punting, which he is very good at,” third-year Cherokee coach Tony Gunter said. “But we need him to be in the mix on the receiver side. We have some nice talented guys. He is fairly tall, and the rest of the guys are fairly tall. It’s just kind of a nice combination that we have right now.”

The Braves finished with 416 total yards of offense on Friday night, with one touchdown and 139 yards in the rushing game, and four touchdowns with 277 yards through the air.

Having never seen him catch a touchdown in his varsity career, Carver said that his family was thrilled by his performance against the Rams.

“They were pretty surprised and happy for me,” Carver said. “My grandparents were there, and my mom and dad. We had a lot of the student section there and local people there. They were all happy for me, and I got a lot of texts. Our community is very supportive, which you love to see.”

Carver hopes that he will get the chance to play at the college level as a punter, and said that he has made visits to Iowa and the Northern Iowa, with hopes to check out Iowa State and Nebraska in the near future.