SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Cherokee's Mason Carver has breakout night at wide receiver

CHEROKEE, Iowa — For Cherokee Washington High School senior Mason Carver, last Friday night was one he won’t ever forget.
In the first game on the Braves’ brand new turf field, Carver had the game of his life at wide receiver, catching four passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns, the longest one for 71 yards, in Cherokee's 43-0 win over MVAOCOU.
Along with his strong receiving stats, Carver also made an impact on special teams for the Braves, booting eight kickoffs for 364 yards, with a 33-yard field goal, a 35-yard punt, and one of the Braves’ four interceptions, which he returned 48 yards.
The three touchdowns were the first of Carver’s varsity career, and the first on the program's new field. For his big night, Carver has been selected as The Journal’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week.
“I was excited,” Carver said. “Just happy to have an opportunity. It was just so awesome to finally get that touchdown my senior year on our brand new turf. The first touchdown on that field, too. It was pretty sweet.”
Friday’s big performance also came with Braves’ backup quarterback Aiden Comstock throwing passes to Carver, as senior starter Will Lugar sat out the game while recovering from a hip pointer injury.
Carver’s emergence in the passing game has been a relatively recent development. He is in his third season as the team’s starting punter and kicker, but made his wide receiver debut last season as a junior, where he hauled in five receptions for 85 yards.
This season, Carver leads the team with eight receptions for 204 yards through the first three weeks.
“His focus has been on kicking and punting, which he is very good at,” third-year Cherokee coach Tony Gunter said. “But we need him to be in the mix on the receiver side. We have some nice talented guys. He is fairly tall, and the rest of the guys are fairly tall. It’s just kind of a nice combination that we have right now.”
The Braves finished with 416 total yards of offense on Friday night, with one touchdown and 139 yards in the rushing game, and four touchdowns with 277 yards through the air.
Having never seen him catch a touchdown in his varsity career, Carver said that his family was thrilled by his performance against the Rams.
“They were pretty surprised and happy for me,” Carver said. “My grandparents were there, and my mom and dad. We had a lot of the student section there and local people there. They were all happy for me, and I got a lot of texts. Our community is very supportive, which you love to see.”
Carver hopes that he will get the chance to play at the college level as a punter, and said that he has made visits to Iowa and the Northern Iowa, with hopes to check out Iowa State and Nebraska in the near future.
This past offseason, Carver competed in a Kohl’s Kicking Camp punt competition in Minneapolis, and took first place with a 58 yard punt that had a 4.6 second hang time.
“My dream is to do that," Carver said. "I went to some Kohl’s camps this summer, and worked on my kickoffs and punting, because my kickoffs and field goals are kind of my weakness, and I really worked on that this summer. I still have a lot of room for improvement on both punting and kicking.”
Following Friday’s win, the Braves head into Week 4 with a 3-0 record, having outscored their opponents by a margin of 111 points to 47.
With the numbers he has put up so far, Carver can expect to have a lot more passes coming his way in the weeks to come.
Punting might be his biggest passion, but he has grown to love wide receiver as well.
“He’s definitely going to be one of our bigger targets,” Gunter said. “He’s got great hands. He made a great catch that first week against (MMCRU), and he doesn’t drop many.”
“We’ll call his number as many times as we can.”
The Braves will play at home on Friday night, against Unity Christian.
Honorable mention
Ian Blowe, Akron-Westfield: Blowe, who plays both running back and linebacker, had 97 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries last week in the Westerners' 33-14 win over MMCRU. He also made an impact on defense, with seven total tackles, half a sack, two tackles for loss, and a 98-yard interception returned for a touchdown.