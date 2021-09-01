SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Dallas Kluender feels comfortable as new Woodbury Central quarterback

MOVILLE, Iowa — Dallas Kluender figured he was going to be the guy at quarterback this year for the Woodbury Central High School football team.

Sure enough, he was right.

The Wildcats senior had his first official start under center on Friday night and it was a good start.

Kluender threw for four touchdowns in the emphatic 52-0 win over Hinton,and three of those were of the passing variety.

He also threw for 169 yards while also gaining 37 on the ground.

With his performance, Kluender is this week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week.

“I didn’t think we were going to beat Hinton the way that we did,” Kluender said. “I thought that if we went out and played well, and just played our game and did our jobs, that's exactly what we did.”

Kluender was able to get his feet wet last week in a scrimmage last week, and he was able to find out what it was really like to be the play-caller on the field.

He was able to get a feel for the pace of the game and how plays were going to be run from that viewpoint.