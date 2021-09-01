SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Dallas Kluender feels comfortable as new Woodbury Central quarterback

MOVILLE, Iowa — Dallas Kluender figured he was going to be the guy at quarterback this year for the Woodbury Central High School football team.
Sure enough, he was right.
The Wildcats senior had his first official start under center on Friday night and it was a good start.
Kluender threw for four touchdowns in the emphatic 52-0 win over Hinton,and three of those were of the passing variety.
He also threw for 169 yards while also gaining 37 on the ground.
With his performance, Kluender is this week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week.
“I didn’t think we were going to beat Hinton the way that we did,” Kluender said. “I thought that if we went out and played well, and just played our game and did our jobs, that's exactly what we did.”
Kluender was able to get his feet wet last week in a scrimmage last week, and he was able to find out what it was really like to be the play-caller on the field.
He was able to get a feel for the pace of the game and how plays were going to be run from that viewpoint.
Kluender admitted he was nervous passing the first couple of times during last week’s scrimmage, but didn’t feel as nervous when he led the Woodbury Central offense onto the field against the Blackhawks.
“Once you get that out of the way,” you’re good to go,” Kluender said.
Kluender knew he had big shoes to fill with Manker leaving the program.
Like any small-town kids, Manker and Kluender have been friends since their elementary school days. They always talked about football, and last year was no different.
If Kluender had a question, he wouldn’t hesitate to ask Manker what happened on the field, or what the film showed.
Manker always provided Kluender with a great answer.
“I took little itty-bitty things out of his game and incorporated them into mine,” Kluender said.
There was a peace of mind knowing that Kluender saw what Manker did, and he knew that he had some key assets around him.
“I knew I could do it with the guys I have around me,” Kluender said. “I had a feeling that I was going to be the guy, but you just have to work hard for any position. That’s how our program rolls. I knew I was going to try out for the QB job, yes.”
Those key guys around Kluender set a very high bar to start the season. The Wildcats tallied 645 yards against the Blackhawks, and 257 of those were rushing.
Junior running back Max McGill led the rushing attack with 133 yards, and six different Wildcats recorded positive rushing yards.
Will DeStigter ran a 33-yard play for a touchdown for his only carry of the night.
Kluender said that the Wildcats were getting five for so yards per carry.
“Our line just did a great job,” Kluender said. “Our receivers ran some great routes, and they got open. All I had to do was get them open from there.”
Of course, the defense did its job. Kluender played at defensive end.
The Wildcats held the Blackhawks to 62 offensive yards.
The defense has annually been strong at Woodbury Central, and Kluender thought Friday was no different.
“Our defense is solid, and defense wins games, and that’s what we’ve been taught,” Kluender said. “Knowing we could have done more last season ate at us. We knew we could be better and that would help us down the road. Our first four weeks of practice, I felt that we got better and that showed on Friday.”
