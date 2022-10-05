SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Elk Point-Jefferson's Noah McDermott looks to guide Huskies to state football title

ELK POINT, S.D. — When the Elk Point-Jefferson football team lost in the Class 11B SDHSAA Semifinals last fall, there was a sense of disappointment that they weren’t about to complete the journey to the DakotaDome for the state championship, but there was a sense of pride for making it further than any Elk Point-Jefferson team since 2005.

The Huskies returned a healthy group of starters from the 2021 team for another run this season, led by senior quarterback Noah McDermott, who is this week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week.

“He’s able to put us into a winning situation, he can read RPO’s (run-pass-options), read the option, run the option fairly well, and he’s continuing to improve on that every week,” Elk Point-Jefferson head coach Jacob Terry said. “I’m excited to see where he ends up here, give him another week or two and hopefully hit the playoffs running.”

McDermott has led the Huskies to a 6-0 record to start the year, and with two regular season games remaining, the group is starting to gear up for a playoff push.

The team’s dominance on the field to this point in the season was evident again last Friday, as the Huskies defeated Miller/Highmore-Harrold 55-0 in Elk Point.

“We just kept the game plan the same as we have in the past five games and we started out a little slow but started rolling and putting it together,” McDermott said after the win.

McDermott threw for a pair of touchdowns, one for 20 yards to Kayden Moore and a second to Jakob Scarmon for 27 yards. McDermott also scrambled for a touchdown in the second quarter.

“I have 10 guys I can trust every play,” McDermott said. “The o-line is amazing, receivers are great, so I have full confidence in everything we do.”

The Huskies have outscored opponents 306-7 this season and have enforced the 50-point mercy rule on their opponent five times in six games. With two games to play, Elk Point-Jefferson currently ranks fourth in Class 11B. The top four teams are undefeated, but the Huskies have the largest point differential per game at 49.8 points per game margin of victory. The big wins haven’t influenced Elk Point-Jefferson to lighten up, McDermott said.

“I honestly don’t think so,” McDermott said on if the team loses any motivation throughout the big wins. “It fires up us even more, we live for Friday nights every week.”

What makes McDermott unique, Terry said, is his explosiveness and arm talent. McDermott can run the option and keep up with the talented running backs, Lucas Hueser and Ben Swatek, but he can also keep his eyes downfield and find open receivers regularly.

“He’s just as explosive as the rest of them, plus his ability to throw the ball at quarterback,” Terry said. “He keeps his eyes downfield all the time and he’s able to scramble and find a guy downfield, make that play, and he, on the flip side, takes the easy ones too. He doesn’t try and force anything so that’s big.”

McDermott benefits from having a pair of running backs that are able to break free on any given play. Hueser and Swatek combined for three touchdowns in Friday’s win. The leadership among the seniors makes the team feel like a family, and McDermott’s trust in his running backs makes life a lot easier, he said.

“If I’m having a bad night, I don't have to worry about those two, they’ll get us to where we need to go,” McDermott said. “We’re pretty much family, we’re together every day, all of us. We all trust each other.”

McDermott has improve from last year as a quarterback thanks to the hard work he, and a lot of the other guys have put in in the offseason. McDermott and a large group of his teammates were in the weight room three days a week over the summer and attended camps to try and improve for the upcoming season.

“He does a nice job managing the game, making decisions, which has been a big improvement in his game from years past,” Terry said. “He's sitting in the pocket, he's calm, he makes those quick decisions and really does a nice job on that side of things. Plus, he's also a running threat too. We haven't had to run them yet to a whole heck of a lot this year, but he's still averaging, I would say five, six yards per carry.

So when we do run, he's also a very effective runner, and having that kind of a double edged sword in your pocket that if we need to, we can, but we don't have to. He’s done a really nice job for us. I'm proud of that kid,” Terry continued.

The Huskies host Tri-Valley in the home finale Friday night, and head to Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan for the regular season finale in the next two weekends. Elk Point-Jefferson wants to set themselves up for home field positioning for as much of the playoffs as they can.

In order to do that, the Huskies are looking to keep things simple and chase that feeling they came up just short of a season ago.

"We just have to stay focused, keep doing what we're doing," McDermott said. "Don't try to anything too fancy and just play our game we always play."

Honorable mentions

Conner Beelner, senior, Kingsley-Pierson: Beelner tallied nine catches for 163 yards and a touchdown in Kingsley-Pierson's 70-28 win over Glidden-Ralston Friday.

Beelner also had one run for 35 yards and a score and intercepted a pass in the win.

Drew Kluender, junior, Woodbury Central: Kluender threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns in Woodbury Central's 40-14 win over Westwood.

Kluender also rushed for 37 yards on three attempts and recorded five tackles in the win.