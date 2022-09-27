SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Hinton running back Beau DeRocher shows versatility in win over Westwood

HINTON, Iowa – Hinton head football coach Kadrian Hardersen can’t recall a time he’s seen a performance like the one his star running back put on Friday night against Westwood.

Beau DeRocher was Hinton’s star during Friday’s homecoming game against Westwood, scoring four touchdowns in the Blackhawks’ 32-6 win. The impressive part was how he did it.

“He’s just a unique individual athletically,” Hardersen said. “He is very gifted, one of the best pure football players that I've had the privilege to coach. He reads things so well as a running back. Like I said, very athletic kid, and on top of that he works as hard as anybody that we have on the team.”

DeRocher rushed the ball 17 times for 169 yards and two touchdowns. DeRocher added a 44-yard touchdown catch and an 80-yard touchdown pass to his total Friday night.

“I don't think I've ever seen that,” Hardersen said. “That was pretty unique. That was a new one.”

The lone score DeRocher didn’t have a hand in came on a 44-yard pass from Gabe Anderson to Caden Winters, otherwise the senior captain was all over the field Friday night.

“We had a good week of practice,” DeRocher said. “Our coaches had us all in the right positions, we had a great game plan. Everybody did their jobs, everybody kept their had and we kind of had a word of the week, and it was ‘finish.’ We preached that all week, everybody was on the same page, and I think that was the perfect word to make sure we got out there and finished that game.”

DeRocher is the team’s leading rusher with 696 yards on 71 carries. He also has eight touchdowns on the ground and has caught two scores. Friday night presented a first for DeRocher though, a touchdown pass.

The touchdown pass was on a designed halfback pass. DeRocher said he was nervous about running the play, as it is a play they haven’t run since his freshman year, but it worked out quite well for the Blackhawks.

“Well, when you're getting the ball 20-25 times a game, the defense kind of locks in on you running the ball and you have some other things open up,” Hardersen said. “So, he's just so versatile in the different things that you can do. He's got tremendous hands, tremendous feet, tremendous vision. And so it really makes our job pretty easy, in that we just have to scheme up different ways to get him the ball.”

Defensively, DeRocher had five tackles Friday night. The Blackhawk defense held Westwood senior running back Jackson Dewald to 183 yards and a touchdown on 37 touches. As the free safety, it is often that DeRocher is the last line of defense for the Hinton defense.

Hardersen said that DeRocher’s attitude, on both sides of the ball, is what his biggest impact is for Hinton.

“He kind of brings that attitude and much like on offense, just that confidence that okay, Beau’s back at safety, we feel good about whatever we're doing in front of him, because if something goes wrong he's gonna make up for our sins, so to speak,” Hardersen said. “So, yeah, it's just another level of confidence that we have, when he is back there.”

DeRocher was voted a captain after last season, and he has taken that role to heart for Hinton this season. He has put in the work to prepare for this season, and for the Blackhawks to be better this season than they were last year.

On top of it all, Hardersen said, DeRocher love playing football, and that’s the way he plays the game.

“If I would kind of describe it, you remember when you were an eight year old kid out playing football in the yard, and it was just fun,” Hardersen said. “The game was just fun and you just couldn't keep a smile off your face. That's the way Beau plays. He just plays fun and he's flying around everywhere that he goes, he's giving me 110%.

He's always happy to be doing it, he's always grateful for the opportunity to be out there playing ball, and that's really what I think sets him apart,” Hardersen continued.