SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Iowa commit Zach Lutmer a 'quiet leader'

Now that the pressure of a college decision is gone, Central Lyon High School senior Zach Lutmer is looking to take his Central Lyon/George-Little Rock co-op football team on one last run at a state championship.

The Iowa commit and this week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week shined in week one for the Lions, converting four touchdowns in a 52-7 win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley last Friday night.

“The key to success was bringing the energy,” Lutmer said. “Everyone was focused and disciplined on their job and was coming ready to play from the first quarter. Last year, we got off to a slow start against them, so just be ready to come out and be ready to hit someone right away.”

Lutmer threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in the win. He threw for 69 yards and ran for 106 yards. His touchdown throws were of 31-yards (Reece VanderZee) and nine-yards (Noah Terhark). In total, there were seven Lions who scored on the evening.

On the defensive side, Lutmer, who is planning on playing on that side at Iowa, recorded five tackles. Two of his tackles were tone-setting type blows to energize the defense, coach Curtis Eben said.

“We feel our secondary is extremely talented this year, and Zach is one of those guys,” Eben said. “His leadership, this is his third year playing in the secondary, and we have some guys back that got to play with him throughout those years. He brings that attitude and mentality that you want from a secondary player, he had two big hits on Friday night, one popped the ball out.”

Eben also praised Lutmer’s ability to share the wealth on the offensive side.

The skill position players for the Lions are talented, Eben said, and the pressure isn’t on Lutmer to do all of the scoring, which showed Friday.

“He does a very good job of spreading the ball around and it’s not about Zach,” Eben said. “He’s not the most selfish person by any means. On Friday night, he was a part of four touchdowns, but we had seven guys that scored different touchdowns throughout the night.”

Lutmer is a quiet leader, Eben said. Lutmer leads by example on and off the field as he tries to lead the Lions back to the state playoffs.

“It's about accountability,” Eben said. “He's the guy that's the first one in the weight room, the last one out. He leads by example in almost everything he does, and through those examples are the accountability of hey guys, we're here, we have a common goal. We all bought into that goal. Let's not forget our goal.

“Zach’s a guy that doesn't speak a lot, but when he speaks it means a lot to the guys that are on the field,” Eben continued.

Lutmer said his biggest change from last season is being a better leader. He feels like he wasn’t a strong enough leader last season, and he wants to help out the young guys around him as they work this season.

That leadership, combined with Lutmer’s experience on the field, is what makes him a strong athlete. He led the team in rushing, passing and tackles Friday night.

“Leadership is pretty important to me because last year, I didn’t lead as well as I needed to, and that may be why we lost, but this year, leadership is a big deal,” Lutmer said. “So. I’m taking on a pretty heavy role.”

The Hawkeye commit is excited for the next level, where his quarterback experience will help him see the field on the defensive side of the ball, but for right now, it is about Sergeant Bluff-Luton Friday night and the pursuit of a state title.

“We need to get better every single day at practice, coming in ready to work and being focused,” Lutmer said. “That’s the main thing, because a lot of times, people get unfocused when it’s kind of a weaker opponent, but I think we need to always be focused and ready to play every single game.”

Honorable mentions

Parker Van't Hul, Western Christian football: The Wolfpack senior recovered and returned a late fumble Friday en route to the upset win over West Lyon.

Jackson Dewald, Westwood football: Once again, the Rebels senior broke the school record with 311 rushing yards in the win over MVAOCOU.