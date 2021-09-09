SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Lawton's Matt Peters explodes against Missouri Valley

LAWTON, Iowa — Whenever Lawton-Bronson High School running back Matt Peters touched the ball last Friday, exciting things happened.

The Eagles senior came up big in the team’s 66-32 win over Missouri Valley, taking the ball six times for 176 yards and two touchdowns on offense, while scoring three two-point conversions, and finishing with 11 tackles on defense.

He also made a difference on special teams, as Peters returned a Missouri Valley punt 65 yards for a touchdown in Lawton-Bronson’s home opener.

For his spectacular performance, Peters has been selected as The Journal’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week.

“It’s one of those opportunities, when you have a player like that, that he really didn’t do anything wrong,” Lawton-Bronson coach Jason Garnand said. “He was on every play defensively, any time he touched the ball, it felt like he was gashing for big yards.”

While the numbers might make him seem like an old pro, Peters is new to the running back position. In fact, Peters took only one handoff last season, and finished with -2 yards rushing. Instead, he made his impact in the passing game, finishing second on the team with 28 receptions for 399 yards.