SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Lawton's Matt Peters explodes against Missouri Valley

LAWTON, Iowa — Whenever Lawton-Bronson High School running back Matt Peters touched the ball last Friday, exciting things happened.
The Eagles senior came up big in the team’s 66-32 win over Missouri Valley, taking the ball six times for 176 yards and two touchdowns on offense, while scoring three two-point conversions, and finishing with 11 tackles on defense.
He also made a difference on special teams, as Peters returned a Missouri Valley punt 65 yards for a touchdown in Lawton-Bronson’s home opener.
For his spectacular performance, Peters has been selected as The Journal’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week.
“It’s one of those opportunities, when you have a player like that, that he really didn’t do anything wrong,” Lawton-Bronson coach Jason Garnand said. “He was on every play defensively, any time he touched the ball, it felt like he was gashing for big yards.”
While the numbers might make him seem like an old pro, Peters is new to the running back position. In fact, Peters took only one handoff last season, and finished with -2 yards rushing. Instead, he made his impact in the passing game, finishing second on the team with 28 receptions for 399 yards.
“He was more of a universal player for them last year,” Garnand said. “He wasn’t triggered on quite as much, and I think they had him at more of a split end, to be honest with you. But then over this past year, he worked really hard in the weight room, and he’s a senior now. He took it upon himself to carry this team, and so far, he has been doing that.”
This season, Peters has 20 carries through two games for 236 yards, and has a team-high 19.5 tackles, three tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, and four 2-point conversions. With Peters and fellow senior Aziah Ashley leading the way on offense, the Eagles’ are off to their best start in years.
The Eagles are 2-0 for the first time since 2012.
For all of the noise he makes on the field, Peters’ coach said that he is one of the quietest players he has ever met.
“He does everything by example,” Garnand said. “He doesn’t do a lot of talking, and he isn’t the big “rah” type of player, he just leads by example, and all the other kids follow.”
Garnand is in his first year in charge of the Eagles, after spending seven seasons coaching at the semi-pro level with the Sioux City Stampede. So far, he has been thrilled with the production of Peters, along with the rest of the Eagles’ senior class.
Garnand previously coached as an assistant at Lawton-Bronson from 2006 to 2014, under former head coach Chad Moseman.
“It just seemed like any play call that was made, it was working,” Garnand said of Friday’s win. “The senior class that I inherited is fantastic. Every one of them has been leaders so far this year, and they’ve all contributed.”
The Eagles finished with a 5-3 record last season, and fell out of the playoffs with a two-point loss to Riverside in the second round of the state postseason. But with a new head coach, and a new “double-wing” offense that has worked to near perfection in the first two weeks, Peters is expecting more from the team, and more from himself.
“Our goal is just to make it to the (UNI-)Dome,” Peters said. “With the coaching staff we have, and with the players, I think we can do it this year.”
Peters didn’t make any guarantees on hitting 176 yards again this week against Gehlen Catholic, but he still expects to have a pretty big day.
“That’s definitely the goal,” Peters said. “I’m trying to get at least 150.”
Lawton-Bronson hosts Gehlen Catholic on Friday, at 7 p.m.
Honorable mentions
Ethan Mills, Sioux Central: Mills helped the Rebels score five touchdowns in a 68-32 win over Manson NW Webster on Friday night.
Brooke Smith, Spirit Lake: The Indians senior entered Tuesday's matches ranked fourth in the entire state in assists with 315.