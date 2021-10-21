SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Parker Struve runs wild for South O'Brien football

PAULLINA, Iowa — If you want to know how to become a successful running back, South O’Brien senior running back Parker Struve has the answer.

It's a simple formula: Pedialyte and pickle juice.

Last Thursday and Friday, Struve was fighting a stomach illness, to the point where he was asked whether he would be able to play in the Wolverines’ regular season finale at Hinton.

But with a playoff berth on the line for South O’Brien, there was no chance that Struve would sit.

“I just thought, 'I can’t miss it,'” Struve said. “It's the last game of the regular season, so it’s pretty important. I just kept telling myself, I’ve got to play for my teammates, and stuff.' I didn't want to get knocked out of the playoffs or anything, so I knew I had to play and help my teammates out.”

When he stepped onto the field, Struve made history.

Struve ran wild against the Blackhawks, taking the ball 22 times and rushing for 354 yards, with three touchdowns. That rushing total broke a two-year old program record of 328 rushing yards, set by former Wolverine Tristan Wilson back on Oct. 18, 2019.

For his historic night against Hinton, Struve has been selected as the Journal’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week.

Leading up to the game, Struve said that his stomach was still bothering him, but he hoped that once he started playing, his symptoms would subside.

“It was all really the night before, that’s it,” Struve said. “The next morning, I was eating healthy and drinking a lot of water. I started to feel better throughout the day, and then at game time, it was still there a little bit. Throughout the game, it kind of just seemed to go away.”

Struve’s performance was yet another huge day for the Wolverines’ senior. Struve started the season slow, rushing for 71 yards in Week 1 against Sioux Central, 26 yards in Week 2 against Sheldon, and 73 in Week 3 against Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn.

“He started the season kind of slow, and figuring it out,” South O’Brien coach Mark Fuhrman said. “I think he’s kind of running with, he’s very confident right now I think. He’s very confident in what he is doing, and I don’t think early on, he was.”

Since those early weeks, Struve has been on a tear. It began with the Wolverines’ 36-14 win on Sept. 17 against Alta-Aurelia. In that game, Struve broke out for four touchdowns and 268 yards on 37 carries.

In the four games since, Struve has not rushed for fewer than 172 yards.

“I still wasn’t playing that good, and there were a couple guys below me that were starting to get reps,” Struve said. “It just made me mad that it was my senior year, I guess I wouldn’t say mad, but it made me frustrated that I wasn’t playing up to my full potential. And then it just clicked.”

According to Struve, part of the reason for his struggles over the first few games was partly due to combination of the heat, and the sheer workload that comes with being a running back at South O’Brien.

So far this season, the Wolverines have run the ball 391 times — and passed it on just 30 occasions.

Struve has by far the most carries of any Wolverine, and he struggled with cramps early in the year. To combat that, Struve said that he turned to Pedialyte and pickle juice to help keep him hydrated.

He drinks an entire bottle of Pedialyte every day, and takes a shot of pickle juice every other night. Judging by the results he has put up over the past few weeks, it seems to be working.

“It’s kind of the formula,” Struve said. “That and a lot of water. I don’t really drink anything other than those three things. Maybe a Gatorade once in a while.”

Whatever the formula is, Struve is hopeful that he and the rest of the Wolverines can keep their hot streak alive in the postseason. Friday’s win over Hinton clinched South O’Brien’s spot in the Class A playoffs.

Last year, the Wolverines fell to St. Albert in the third of the expanded 2020 postseason.

This year, if the team can stay healthy, Struve thinks that the team can make another deep run. The playoffs begin on Friday night, with a 7 p.m. home game against IKM-Manning.

Struve said that there are quite a few players currently on the injury list for the Wolverines, which leaves them relying on several underclassmen going into this Friday’s game.

Struve’s message to those juniors and other underclassmen is to not just play for themselves, but to play for their teammates as well.

“I kind of want to get it embedded in them not to just play for themself, because they have a whole other year. They should play for their seniors, because this is our last year playing high school,” Struve said. “I hope everyone plays up to their full potential, and we have no injuries.”

“If that happens, I think everything will go good, and I think we can get a few wins.”

