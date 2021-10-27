SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ridge View's Cade Harriman works on throwing mechanics

Cade Harriman went to a quarterback camp over the summer, and it paid dividends for the Ridge View High School senior.

Harriman has thrown the ball a lot better, according to coach Dale Tokheim, and it’s one of the reasons why the Raptors are in the Class 1A Round of 16.

Harriman is this week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week.

The Raptors play at West Sioux in the No. 1 Pod of Class A at 7 p.m. Friday.

Tokheim doesn’t remember the name of the quarterback camp that Harriman went to, but the Raptors senior came back to the Holstein, Iowa, school with better mechanics.

“The biggest thing was working on his mechanics, and it definitely showed,” Tokheim said. “His dad and I talked about it and I recommended it … last year, we chose him at quarterback just because of his athletic ability. The one thing that he was weak on last year was because of his throwing.”

The Raptors quarterback has completed 82 passes, and 10 different receivers have caught a pass this season from Harriman.

For example, in a 14-0 win over Treynor last week, Harriman found four different receivers. Brody Deitering and Tyhler Kolpin caught three passes each, tied for the team lead.

“We’ve thrown it to so many guys,” Tokheim said. “We trust him to make the right read. We usually remind him what his reads are for certain plays and he does a good job of finding that.”

Harriman can run the ball, too. The Ridge View senior leader also has 1,107 rushing yards.

He’s collected 12 rushing touchdowns, including two on Friday in a win against Treynor.

“He’s got swivel hips and a good burst of speed,” Tokheim said. “He’s fast. He’s very comfortable with running the ball. When we decided to go with Cade at quarterback at the beginning of last season, we saw his quickness and agility.

“We saw that he was able to make the read,” Tokheim added. “There’s a lot of inside zone and outside zone plays where he’s reading whether he’s giving the ball or he’s keeping it.”

Last season was the first time the Raptors went to the spread. Since Harriman was athletic enough to take on that assignment, the Raptors players and coaches were learning together about how it was going to work.

“We just practiced it every day, and of course through game experience, (Cade) has learned when it’s a give read or a keep read,” Tokheim said. “I will make a call where he’s giving or keeping, but more times than not, it’s a give. He’s improved over the last two years with game experience.”

