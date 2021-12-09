SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sioux Center wrestler Zach Rozeboom stays undefeated

SIOUX CITY — It was the start Zach Rozeboom was looking for.

This past Saturday, the Sioux Center senior wrestler kicked off his season in style, as Rozeboom clinched a victory in the 195-pound division at the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Invitational at Long Lines Family Center.

For his perfect performance at the SB-L Invitational, Rozeboom has been selected as the Journal’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week.

Rozeboom claimed the tournament title by pinning Carter Davis of Underwood at the 3-minute, 28-second mark, a win that also improved his record to 6-0 on the season.

After twice falling short of the state tournament, and then seeing his junior season end due to a left knee injury, Rozeboom was happy to start his senior year off on such a happy note.

His tournament victory also marked the third consecutive season that Rozeboom has won the SB-L invite. He won it in each of the past two seasons at 182 pounds.

“Just knowing that it’s good competition puts me in a great mindset to go out there and just wrestle my best,” Rozeboom said. “You’ve got to stay smart and be in good position all the time, because you’re wrestling other good opponents that could put you in bad positions if you step wrong. Just staying in the right mindset and preparing well, and our coaches do a great job of getting us ready for that one.”

Rozeboom went into his junior season in 2020 with high expectations after finishing two spots back of a state spot as a sophomore. He was crushed when he went down with a medial meniscus tear in his left knee, which required season-ending surgery.

“That sucked ending it early last year, and not being able to finish it out,” Rozeboom said. “I had high hopes for last year, so it was a long process coming back and recovering. But I feel ready to go and the knee feels strong. It’s just a good time to come back, and I’m ready to put in the work.”

Rozeboom’s strong start to 2021 comes on the heels of a solid football season, where he threw for 12 touchdowns and 1,354 yards as the Warriors’ quarterback, while also leading the team with 548 rushing yards.

He admits that he was nervous going into the football season, as it was the first sport he played since undergoing knee surgery last New Year's Eve. But his on-field production gave Rozeboom and head wrestling coach Aaron Schmidt confidence that Rozeboom was fully healthy and ready to hit the mat.

“He did the things that he needed to do to rehab, and had a really good football season,” Schmidt said. “I think football was good for him on that knee. Any time you have any sort of injury, you want to go back and figure out ‘Hey, how stable is this?’ He proved as a quarterback, that it is pretty stable."

According to Schmidt, the mindset needed to be a quarterback is very similar to the one needed to become a successful wrestler.

“When you play quarterback, you can’t sit back,” Schmidt said. “It’s that mindset of ‘go’, and being able to process things in the middle of the action is a huge quality, … that really is how he wrestles throughout the year. He is very much that way, and it’s pretty indicative of him, with how he’s wrestled at SB-L tournaments, but also throughout the rest of the seasons as well.”

Earlier this week, Rozeboom announced that he will play football next season at Dordt University, and doesn’t plan to wrestle at the college level. Before he gets there though, there is one more thing he wants to finally do on the mat-wrestle at Wells Fargo Arena as a state tournament qualifier.

It would be his first and only time competing at the event, and would be a perfect way to end off his long road back.

“I’m really pushing hard for that, it’s something that has been on my shoulders since sophomore year” Rozeboom said. “I had a shot at it, and then last year getting cut short, it’s really a big goal of mine. I really want to get over that hump and make it to state."

"To compete there is my top goal right now, and I’m looking forward to that.”

