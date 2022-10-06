SIOUXLAND FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Hinton to host Hawks in big late season matchup

HINTON, Iowa – A pair of 4-2 squads are set to square off in Hinton Friday night, as the Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Hawks travel to take on the Hinton Blackhawks.

Both teams have won four of their last five games. Hinton has won back-to-back games over Westwood (32-6) and Akron-Westfield (22-7).

Senior quarterback Glen Carlson leads the Blackhawks with 552 passing yards and nine total touchdowns. Beau DeRocher leads the backfield with 911 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing, but also has two rushing and one passing touchdown on the season.

Caden Winters is Carlson’s favorite target, having 265 yards receiving and three scores. Dylan Hartman is the team’s leading tackler with 41.5 tackles on the season.

Kooper Ebel is the star for the Hawks, leading the team in passing, rushing and tackling. The Hawks fell to West Hancock 31-18 last Friday.

Ebel has 485 yards and four touchdowns passing, and adds 1,191 yards and 13 touchdowns rushing. Defensively, Ebel has 39.5 tackles, four for loss and a sack. His favorite target has been Ryan Borden, who has seven catches for 155 yards and a touchdown.

The Hawks and Blackhawks kick at 7 p.m. in Hinton.

MOC-Floyd Valley at Carroll

CARROLL, Iowa – These two teams enter Friday’s game off very different endings to last week’s games.

For the road team, MOC-Floyd Valley, they emerged victorious in a 27-26 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton in double overtime. For the home team, Carroll, they fumbled a ball on the goalline with less than a minute to play to fall to Heelan 9-6.

The Dutchmen lost to Heelan the week prior, 7-6. Both teams enter this week 4-2 on the season.

The Dutchmen are led by Blake Aalbers, who has 881 yards and 10 touchdowns passing, and adds three rushing scores this season. Ayden Klein has rushed for 451 yards and a touchdown and Kooper Huss has 215 yards and three touchdowns receiving.

For the Tigers, sophomore running back Reece Ziegmann has 640 rushing yards and 130 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Ziegman leads the team in both rushing and receiving. Jack White has thrown for 424 yards and six scores and has 150 rushing yards and three scores.

The Dutchmen and Tigers are scheduled for a 7 p.m. kick in Carroll.

Spirit Lake at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

CLARION, Iowa – It is a battle of Class 2A ranked foes this week, as No. 3 Spirit Lake is at No. 7 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Friday night.

Spirit Lake has a perfect 6-0 record this season and defeated Estherville Lincoln Central 45-0. The Cowboys are 5-1, with their lone loss being to Estherville Lincoln Central a few weeks back.

Bode Higgins continues to have a strong campaign for Spirit Lake, totaling 774 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing. Caden Lundt has thrown for 743 yards and seven touchdowns.

Preston Gardner has scored nine total touchdowns for the Cowboys. He has thrown for 217 yards, but rushed for 713. He is the top rusher and passer for the Cowboys.

Ethan Traub has caught four passes for 96 yards and a score and leads the team with 38 tackles.

Woodbury Central at Tri-Center

NEOLA, Iowa -- The undefeated Woodbury Wildcats, fresh off a 40-14 win over Westwood, is on the road again this week, taking on Tri-Center.

Drew Kluender is closing in on 2,000 passing yards this season, totaling 1,921 yards and 20 touchdowns. Eric McGill has been his top target this season with 591 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Max McGill has rushed for 499 yards and seven scores. He also has 41.5 tackles for the defense.

Michael Turner has rushed for 1,504 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Trojans this season. Maddox Anderson had thrown for 558 yards and three touchdowns.