SIOUXLAND FOOTBALL CAPSULES: LCC defends undefeated record in home opener, West Sioux heads to Central Lyon

The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears play their first home football game of the season Friday night against Plainview.

Both teams are 2-0 heading into action Friday in Laurel, Nebraska. The Bears have wins over Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Wisner-Pilger. Plainview has wins over Winside and Hartington-Newcastle.

Last week against Wisner-Pilger, L-C-C scored twice in the third quarter to take the lead and seal the win. Dylan Taylor threw for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Sutton Ehlers rushed for 79 yards and Dan Puppe 61 yards. Ehlers and Taylor recorded rushing scores. Ehlers caught the touchdown pass and Jake Rath hauled in 64 yards receiving on six catches.

Plainview ran past Hartington-Newcastle 54-28. Tanner Frahm threw for 175 yards and three scores and added 119 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Jackson King rushed for 138 yards and two scores for the Pirates. Brendan Weber and Leighton Medina caught touchdown passes.

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Plainview are scheduled for a 7 p.m. kick-off in Laurel.

West Sioux at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Two of the top-ranked teams in their respective classes are set for a non-district showdown Friday night in Rock Rapids.

The Lions (2-0) are coming off a 42-0 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton last Friday. Zach Lutmer shined for a second straight week, throwing for 205 yards and two scores while rushing for 166 yards and two scores.

Graham Eben added two rushing touchdowns for the Lions. Reece Vander Zee tallied 142 yards and a score receiving. Noah Terhark caught the other touchdown toss by Lutmer.

West Sioux is also coming off a big win. The Falcons beat Sioux Center 58-14.

Dylan Wiggins threw three touchdown passes and Carter Bultman recorded five total touchdowns for the Falcons. Bultman rushed for 79 yards and two scores. He added 73 receiving yards and two touchdowns and had an interception return for a touchdown.

Brady Lynott rushed for 77 yards and a score. Avery Millikan and Preston Province caught touchdown passes in the win.

The Falcons and Lions take the field at 7 p.m. Friday night in Rock Rapids.

Lawton-Bronson at Gehlen Catholic

The 2-0 Eagles are on the road for a second consecutive week, headed to Le Mars to take on 1-1 Gehlen Catholic Friday.

Lawton-Bronson defeated Missouri Valley 65-0 last week, led by junior quarterback Braden Heiss.

Heiss threw for 447 yards and seven touchdowns against Missouri Valley. Heiss’ top receiver last week was Caleb Garnand, who tallied 124 yards and three scores. Louden Grimsley tallied 134 yards and two scores in the air. Jesse Oehlerking, Brayden Williams and Leighton Olesen caught touchdown passes as well. Domenik Smith had a 23-yard rushing score.

The Jays suffered a setback last week, falling to Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50-35. Senior quarterback Conner Kraft had a strong performance nonetheless.

Kraft threw for 252 yards and two scores, adding 37 yards and a score rushing against the Hawks. Keaten Bonderson caught 11 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Lawton-Bronson and Gehlen Catholic are set to kickoff at 7 p.m. in Le Mars.

Garretson at Alcester-Hudson

The Alcester-Hudson Cubs are off to a 3-0 start after a 30-8 win over Burke last Friday and host Garretson Friday night.

Jose Lopez rushed for 140 yards and one touchdown for the Cubs last week. Mateo Kleinhans rushed for 81 yards and a score and Mateo Kleinhans rushed for two touchdowns. Kleinhans added 90 yards passing.

The Blue Dragons have been shutout in back-to-back matchups heading into Friday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Alcester, South Dakota.