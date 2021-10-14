SIOUXLAND FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Le Mars looks to keep grip on first place against Spencer

SPENCER, Iowa-- Le Mars (4-3, 3-1) comes into this game tied with Webster City (5-2, 3-0) for first place in Class 4A, District 1, and will look to keep a grip atop the district on Friday, when they play Spencer. The Tigers come in tied for third with a 2-1 conference record.

After losing to the Lynx two weeks ago, the Bulldogs walloped Denison-Schleswig last week, 42-14, as senior Tyler Iverson threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns, while junior Elijiah Dougherty rushed for three touchdowns and 134 yards. The Tigers had their five-game winning streak snapped last week with a 21-7 loss to Webster City, a game that also broke Spencer’s two-game shutout streak.

Fans can expect to see a run-heavy attack from Spencer, as the Tigers have 1,842 total rushing yards on the season, compared to 339 through the air. Offensively, Spencer is led by seniors Cadence Hofmeyer and Taron Green, who have 422 and 397 rushing yards on the season, respectively, along with seven touchdowns apiece. On defense, junior Riley DeWitt has a team high 32.5 tackles, 6.5 of them for loss.

South O’Brien at Hinton

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Briefly: South O’Brien (5-2) comes into this matcha against the Blackhawks tied for third place in Class A, District 1 with a 3-2 league record, while Hinton (1-6) is currently in the midst of a five-game losing streak.

The Blackhawks defense will have its hands full when it goes up against South O’Brien running back Parker Struve, who had 1,036 of the Wolverines 1,754 rushing yards, along with 13 of its 20 rushing touchdowns. Struve’s touchdowns and rushing yardage totals are both tied for the fourth most in Class A. Struve is also tied for fourth on the team in total defense, with 26.5 tackles, and two interceptions.

Hinton’s top offensive playmaker this season has been junior Carson Pierce, who has 332 receiving yards and five touchdowns. As a team, the Blackhawks have just one rushing touchdown, while the defense has allowed four or more points in six of its seven games.

Sioux Center at Carroll

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Briefly: The Warriors (3-4) are currently tied with Bishop Heelan and MOC-Floyd Valley for last place in Class 3A, District 1. None of the three teams have a district win yet this season, and Sioux Center will have have a challenge this Friday against third-place Carroll.

Carroll is 5-2 on the season and 1-1 in district play, and has won four of its past five games. The Tigers offense is led by a trio of top playmakers, led by senior quarterback Ethan Lengeling. Lengeling has 927 passing yards and nine touchdown passes on the season, five of them to senior Zack Dirkx, who leads the team with 27 catches and 440 receiving yards. In the running game, Cooper Ludwig had a team-high 527 yards.

Defensively, Gus Collison leads Carroll with 38 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and four interceptions. For Sioux Center, senior quarterback Zachary Rozeboom and receiver Brett Schouten will lead the way, with Rozeboom throwing for 1,109 yards and rushing for 372 so far on the season, while Schouten has 584 receiving yards.

Carroll is currently on the cusp of a playoff berth, with the No. 16 RPI spot in Class 3A, at 0.5353

Sheldon at Unity Christian

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Briefly: This matchup could have big-time playoff implications, with these two teams currently tied for third place in Class 2A, District 1, with identical 2-2 district records.

The Orabs have lost two of their past three games, including a 55-0 loss last week to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, while Unity Christian has lost each of its past two contests.

Junior Trevor Wieringa leads the Knights in rushing yards with 551, while junior Jacob Van Donge has a team-high 27 receptions for 323 yards.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn at Akron-Westfield

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Briefly: First-place Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn will wrap up its regular season on Friday with against Akron-Westfield, which is currently tied with South O'Brien in Class A, District 1 with a 3-2 league record.

The Hawks rank seventh in the state with 2,285 rushing yards, tops in Class A. The team has two players, in Kooper Ebel and Connor Dodd, with over 800 rushing yards on the season. Ebel leads the Hawks with 932 rushing yards and Dodd has 889, and the pair have 13 and 12 rushing touchdowns, respectively.

On the other sideline, Akron-Westfield comes in as winners of its past two games, the last one a one-point victory over South O'Brien. Sophomore Ian Blowe had a team-high 733 rushing yards, and nine touchdowns for the Westerners.

