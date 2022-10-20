SIOUXLAND FOOTBALL CAPSULES: MOC-Floyd Valley, Sioux Center to battle for playoff spot

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – In order to guarantee a playoff appearance, both MOC-Floyd Valley and Sioux Center need to win Friday night, and they face each other at Korver Field at Northwestern College in Orange City.

Both teams are tied atop the district standings at 3-1, as is Sergeant Bluff-Luton. If the Warriors win Friday night, it leaves one guaranteed spot up for grabs between Sioux Center and MOC-Floyd Valley.

Both teams have won their last three games after starting district play with losses. The Warriors lost to Sergeant Bluff-Luton and the Dutchmen fell to Bishop Heelan.

For the road team, Brodie Van Regenmorter has been a difference-maker at quarterback. On this three game win streak, Van Regenmorter has thrown for 315 yards and four scores. He has complimented the rushing attack, led by Connor Kamerman.

Kamerman has rushed for 406 yards and six scores for the Warriors. Solomon Tea has 184 yards as well.

At receiver, senior Kylar Fritz has been the guy regardless of who is throwing the ball. He has 23 of the team’s 56 receptions, for 412 yards and six of the eight receiving touchdowns. Carson Bruhn has 136 receiving yards and the other two scores for Sioux Center.

Defensively, the Warriors have intercepted 10 passes and Fritz has 81 tackles and three interceptions, both team highs.

Sophomore Blake Aalbers has captained the Dutch passing attack this season with 1,083 yards and 11 scores through the air. Aalbers has spread the ball around this season, with five different receivers over 10 receptions, but none over 20 on the season. Kooper Huss leads the team with 278 yards and three scores. Tyeson Vaas also has three touchdown receptions.

On the ground, Ayden Klein has been the leader, rushing for 514 yards and six scores. Braden Konz had 266 yards and six scores as well.

On defense, the team has recorded seven interceptions and six fumble recoveries. Sterling Haack has been the tackling machine for the Dutchmen, tallying 55.5 tackles, nine and a half for a loss.

The Sioux County showdown is set for 7 p.m. in Orange City.

Audubon at Remsen St. Mary’s

REMSEN, Iowa – The unbeaten Hawks start their run at another trip to the UNI-Dome Friday night at home against Audubon.

The Hawks are 8-0 on the season, and have given up a total of 33 points this season. They have also scored at least 42 points in every game this season.

Cael Ortmann has 30 total touchdowns on offense this season. He has thrown for 1,117 yards and 19 scores and rushed for 511 yards and 11 scores.

Brenden Fisch has been the lead running back for the Hawks, rushing for 562 yards nad 13 touchdowns. He also has 141 yards and two scores receiving. Alex Schoreder has rushed for 292 yards and seven scores.

In the receiving game, it has been Ryan Willman as the top target for Ortmann. Willman has 471 yards and eight scores. Schroeder has added 334 yards and six scores.

Defensively, The Hawks have eight scores. Jaxon Bunkers has two fumble returns and two interception returns for touchdowns. Brady Wurth has a fumble return for a touchdown. Keaton Harpenau, Schroeder and Collin Homan have interception returns for six points.

The Hawks and Wheelers are set for a 7 p.m. kick in Remsen.

Tri-Center at Gehlen Catholic

LE MARS, Iowa – Gehlen Catholic gets to host a first round playoff game Friday night, and their opponent, Tri-Center is a challenge.

The Jays (7-1) host the Trojans (4-4) in the opening round of the playoff, and Gehlen Catholic is coming into this one hot.

After a week two loss at home against Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, the Jays have rattled off six wins in a row. The keys to success have been in its dual-threat offense. Connor Kraft has totaled 21 touchdowns and Kale Pearson 12 rushing scores for the Jays.

Kraft has 1,102 yards passing and 12 scores and has added 147 yards and nine scores rushing. Pearson has 977 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns. Aiden Spangler has added 480 yards and five scores rushing.

Receiving, it has been Keaton Bonderson’s name on the end of a lot of Kraft throws. The seniors have connected 40 times for 566 yards and eight touchdowns. Ryan Augustine has 258 yards receiving and two scores.

Defensively, Bonderson leads the state with eight interceptions, including one pick-six. As a team, the Jays have 13 interceptions and five fumble recoveries. Ryan Augustine leads the team with 55 tackles.

Tri-Center’s running back Michael Turner has 2,023 yards rushing and 28 touchdowns to be the workhorse for the Trojans this season. He has also thrown a five-yard touchdown on the year.

Kickoff between the two teams is set for 7 p.m. at Le Mars community stadium.

Unity Christian at OABCIG

IDA GROVE, Iowa – The 7-1 OABCIG Falcons open their Class 2A postseason run at home Friday night, as they host Unity Christian Friday night in Ida Grove.

Beckett DeJean has thrown for 1,616 yards and 19 touchdowns and leads the team with 571 yards and nine touchdowns rushing for the Falcons. DeJean’s top target has been Gabe Winterrowd, who has 597 yards receiving and seven scores.

Outside of DeJean, Kelton Ladwig is the top contributor on the ground. Ladwig has 411 yards and seven touchdowns rushing. In the receiving game, Treyten Kolar has 418 yards and six scores.

Defensively, The Falcons have 13 interceptions, led by Winterrowd with three. Kolar also has an interception return for a score. They also have five fumble recoveries.

For Unity Christian, Braedan Bosma has thrown for 752 yards and eight touchdowns for the Knights. He has also rushed for 395 yards and a score. The team’s leading rusher is Trevor Wieringa with 435 yards and six scores.

Jacob Van Donge has nearly half of the team’s receiving production, with 27 receptions for 454 yards and five scores.

Defensively, the Knights have two fumble returns for touchdowns, Ethan Van Ginkel and Kolton Smit have those scores. The team has forced 13 turnovers in total on the season.

Kickoff between the Falcons and Knights is scheduled for 7 p.m.