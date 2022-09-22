SIOUXLAND FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Spirit Lake, OABCIG set for showdown of Class 2A powerhouses

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa – It is a battle of No. 3 and No. 4 in Class 2A Friday night in Spirit Lake.

The third-ranked OABCIG Falcons beat the only team to defeat them last year when they beat Southeast Valley 28-8 last week. Fourth-ranked Spirit Lake beat Pocahontas Area 47-6 last week.

The Falcons are led by senior Beckett DeJean, who has 1,148 all-purpose yards. DeJean has 822 yards passing with 10 TD passes and 326 yards rushing with three TD runs. He leads the team in both categories.

Gabe Witnerrowd is the top receiver on the team with 347 yards and five touchdowns catches. The Falcons defense hasn’t allowed more than eight points in a game this season.

For Spirit Lake, it is sophomores Caden Lundt and Bode Higgins leading the charge throwing and running the ball.

Lundt had 525 passing yards and five scores, as well as a rushing score. Higgins has 600 yards rushing and nine touchdowns on the ground. Tyler Voss is the team’s top receiver and tackler as a senior. Voss has 167 receiving yards and two scores offensively and 32 tackles, nine for a loss and five sacks defensively.

OABCIG has won both of the previous matchups between the two schools. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Spirit Lake High School.

West Sioux at Western Christian

In a battle of 3-1 Class 1A schools, Western Christian hosts West Sioux Friday night in Hull.

The sixth-ranked Falcons make the trip northeast off a 52-28 win over Emmetsburg. The lone loss for West Sioux is a 44-6 result against Central Lyon/George-Little Rock.

For Western Christian, a 42-7 win over Ridge View last week was a strong bounce back performance after their 35-20 loss to Spirit Lake in week three.

The senior-laden Falcons are led by quarterback Dylan Wiggins. Wiggins has 614 yards and eight touchdowns passing. Brady Lynott has caught five of Wiggins’ eight touchdowns, and has 215 receiving yards on the season. Carter Bultman has two more touchdowns catches and 200 yards receiving.

On the ground, Bultman has 278 yards and Lynott 124 yards. Bultman adds four rushing TD’s, Lynott three.

For the Wolfpack, sophomore quarterback Kaden VanRegenmorter has 679 yards passing and 141 yards rushing and six total touchdowns (five passing, one rushing).

Ashtin Van’t Hul has been a threat both rushing and receiving this season, leading the team with 226 yards and two touchdowns through the air and 70 yards and four scores on the ground. Tyler Mantel is the team’s top rusher with 267 yards.

West Sioux has won three out of four games between the two schools since 2018, including a 41-27 game last season.

The Falcons and Wolfpack will kick-off at 7 p.m. at Hesla Field in Hull.

Westwood at Hinton

Jackson Dewald is leading Westwood into Hinton Friday night, looking for a road win over the Blackhawks during homecoming week for Hinton.

Dewald is third in the state and first in Class A in rushing yards this season with 918 yards. He also has 10 touchdowns on the ground. The Rebels defeated Lawton-Bronson 29-23 last week to improve to 3-1 on the season.

Joe Morris has 84 yards rushing and four scores, as well as 85 passing yards on the season. Dewald is also the team’s top tackler with 31 tackles, 10.5 for a loss.

Hinton fell to 2-2 on the season after a 28-26 loss to Gehlen Catholic last Friday. Quarterback Glen Carlson has thrown for 502 yards and six touchdowns, adding two touchdowns rushing for the Blackhawks.

Beau DeRocher leads the team with 527 yards rushing and six scores on the ground. He also has a TD grab. Carson Peirce is the team’s top receiver with 259 yards and two scores.

Hinton’s homecoming game against Westwood kicks at 7 p.m. at Held Sports Complex.

Beresford at Lennox

The Beresford Watchdogs, fresh off a 20-12 win over Flandreau, are headed to Lennox to take on the Orioles in their homecoming game Friday.

Beresford (3-1) responded to a 22-0 loss against No. 1 in Class 11B Winner with a 20-12 win over Flandreau last week. Beresford is ranked No. 3 in Class 11A in the South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll.

Lennox, also 3-1 on the season, responded to a 36-25 loss to Canton by defeating Custer 51-0 last week. The Orioles are receiving votes this week in Class 11A.

The game between Beresford and Lennox is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Lennox.

Tri County Northeast at Homer

Homer, 3-1 on the season, plays host to the first year co-op Tri County Northeast Friday night in Homer.

The Knights fell to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge last week 46-13 after three wins in a row to start the season. Avery Overfelt leads the team with 339 rushing yards and four touchdowns. McKale Houfek has 224 yards rushing and six scores for the Knights.

Passing, Austin Baker has 218 yards and three scores. Houfek is his leading receiver with 67 yards and a score.

The Wolfpack lost their third straight game in week four, a 34-26 result against Wakefield. Joe Grone is the team’s leading rusher with 345 yards and three touchdowns. Brayden McCorkindale leads the team with five rushing scores.

Michael Dickens has thrown for 163 yards and two touchdowns this season. Hudson Morgan leads the Wolfpack with 109 yards receiving with one TD grab.

Tri County Northeast and Homer kickoff at 7 p.m. in Homer, Nebraska.