SIOUXLAND FOOTBALL CAPSULES: The Class 3A, District 1 playoff race heats up

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – In a tightly contested Class 3A, District 1, the Warriors and Tigers are battling with three other teams for two playoff spots with two weeks to play.

Sioux Center is 2-1 in district play, tied with Bishop Heelan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and MOC-Floyd Valley for the lead in the district. Carroll is 1-2 in district play, a game behind the other four schools.

With Heelan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton playing each other this week, there is guaranteed to be a 3-1 team in district play, making this game all the more pivotal for both teams.

For Sioux Center, junior Brodie Van Regenmorter has made the start at quarterback during district play, going 2-1 and throwing for 234 yards and four touchdowns.

Connor Kamerman has 2332 yards and three touchdowns rushing. Kylar Fritz leads the team with 21 receptions for 374 yards and six touchdowns. He also leads the defense with 69.5 tackles and three interceptions.

Carroll’s Jack White has thrown for 570 yards and six scores and adds 156 yards and three scores rushing. Reece Ziegmann had rushed for 675 yards and caught seven passes for 130 yards. Ziegmann has seven rushing scores and two receiving. Trey Hunter has 197 receiving yards.

Sioux Center and Carroll kick at 7 p.m. in Sioux Center.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at MOC-Floyd Valley

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – The Dutchmen are tied with three other teams atop the Class 3A, District 1 standings with two weeks to go, and have a showdown with the Nighthawks Friday night.

MOC-Floyd Valley have tie-breakers over Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Carroll, but not over Heelan, who beat the Dutchmen to open district play. The Nighthawks are winless in district play at 0-3.

Blake Aalbers eclipsed 1,000 yards passing last week and now sits at 1,023 yards and 10 touchdowns through the air. He also has 77 rushing yards and four scores on the ground.

Kooper Huss has 14 receptions for 265 yards and three scores. Adyen Klein adds 451 rushing yards and five scores to the offense. Sterling Haack has 52 tackles on the season.

Nathan Van Otterloo leads the Nighthawks with 624 yards and four touchdowns through the air this season. Alic Salazar added 273 yards rushing and Blake Moser 197 yards and two scores receiving. Zach Strubbe leads the defense with 42 tackles on the year.

The Nighthawks and Dutchmen kick at 7 p.m. in Orange City.

Spencer at Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa – The Spencer Tigers and Le Mars Bulldogs are set for a Class 4A, District 1 showdown at Le Mars Community Stadium Friday night.

The Tigers are a perfect 3-0 in district play and 6-1 overall. The Tigers are in the driver's seat for the top seed in the district with two weeks to play.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are at 1-2 in district play and 4-3 overall. Le Mars has lost back-to-back games after a 4-1 start to the season.

For the Tigers, Riley DeWitt and Adrian Carrillo led the offensive attack. DeWitt has rushed for 489 yards and thrown for 455 yards. He has 14 rushing touchdowns and three passing scores. Carrillo has rushed for 992 yards and nine touchdowns.

Campbell Wessels has caught nine passes for 286 yards and two scores, adding 12 yards rushing and a score. Defensively, Logan Huckfelt has 35.5 tackles on the season.

Teagan Kasel has led the Bulldogs offense with 858 yards passing and six touchdowns. Kasel has added 135 rushing yards and a score. Elijah Doughtery has 441 yards on the ground and four scores. Doughtery is the team’s leading tackler at 42.5 tackles on the season.

Sione Fifita has been on the receiving end of half of Kasel’s touchdowns, caughting 17 passes for 302 yards and three scores.

The Spencer defense has forced 12 turnovers this season, including two fumble recoveries for touchdowns. Le Mars has forced nine turnovers, including an interception return for a score.

Spencer and Le Mars are kicking at 7 p.m. Friday night in Le Mars.

Gehlen Catholic at Alta-Aurelia

ALTA, Iowa – The Gehlen Catholic Jays are currently second in the district standings behind Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn as the Jays head to Alta for their regular season finale Friday night.

The Jays are 6-1 overall, but 4-1 in district play with a loss to the Hawks this season. Alta-Aurelia is 2-5 on the season and 1-5 in district play.

Gehlen Catholic is led by the senior duo of Connor Kraft and Keaten Bonderson on offense. Kraft has thrown for 944 yards and 10 scores. He has also rushed for 121 yards and eight scores. Bonderson has caught seven of Kraft’s 10 touchdown passes. He has a total of 34 catches for 486 yards and seven scores.

Kale Pearson leads the rushing attack for the Jays with 747 yards and nine scores on the ground. Ryan Augustine leads the defense with 49.5 tackles. Bonderson leads the state with seven interceptions.

Cale Brechwald has led the Alta-Aurelia offense this season with 1,363 yards passing and 226 yards rushing. Brechwald has 11 passing touchdowns and four rushing. Kaden Stites added 281 yards rushing and 204 yards receiving.

Cade Ahnemann has 25 receptions for 394 yards and three scores through the air.

Defensively, Gavin Sleezer has racked up the tackles for the Warriors, totaling 87.5 tackles, third most in the state. Sleezer’s 70 solo tackles are the most in the state this season. He also has 14 tackles for a loss, three and a half sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception.