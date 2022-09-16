SIOUXLAND FOOTBALL CAPSULES: West Lyon looking for Beef Bowl upset of CL/GLR

The Beef Bowl showdown features a pair of Class 2A ranked teams as second-ranked Central Lyon/George-Little Rock hosts eighth-ranked West Lyon in Rock Rapids Friday night.

The 3-0 Lions have wins of 45, 42 and 38 points in their first three games. In last week’s 44-6 win over the top-ranked West Sioux of Class 1A, Zach Lutmer threw for 260 yards and three scores on 9-of-12 passing. He added 30 yards on six rushes.

Reece Vander Zee caught five passes for 153 yards and a score. Graham Eben adn Lane Kruger rushed for touchdowns while Andrew Austin and Isaiah Johnson caught touchdowns.

As for the West Lyon Wildcats, they have won back-to-back games after a season opening loss to Western Christian. Last week, it was a 17-0 win over Sioux Center.

Gunner Grems scored both touchdowns on the ground last week, rushing for 69 yards and the two touchdowns. Tate Hawf led West Lyon with 96 yards rushing.

The Lyon County rivalry game has gone back-and-forth over the years, with Central Lyon holding an 8-7 edge over the last 15 meetings. The two team split a pair of match-ups last season, with the Wildcats winning the regular season showdown 21-14 and the Lions winning the playoff matchup 7-0.

Todd County at Winnebago

The defending All-Nations A champion Winnebago is off to a hot start in 2022, and have undefeated Todd County making the trip for an afternoon kickoff Friday.

Todd County and Winnebago met in the championship game in 2021, with Winnebago winning 62-12. Winnebago also defeated Todd County at Todd County earlier in the season 48-12 last year. Winnebago went undefeated last season.

Winnebago is also 3-0 to start the 2022 campaign and have wins of 52, 57 and 60 points to start the year.

Todd County’s three wins are by 20, 52 and 60 points.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Winnebago, Nebraska.

Elk Point-Jefferson at McCook Central-Montrose

A battle of unbeatens is set to take place in Salem, South Dakota Friday night as the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies make the trip to take on McCook Central-Montrose.

The Huskies haven’t allowed a point this season, and have scored over 50 points in each of their three wins. The third-ranked team in Class 11B had a bye week last weekend.

For McCook Central-Montrose, its defense hasn’t allowed a point in two weeks. In total opponents have scored a total of 14 points in the Cougars’ four wins.

Elk Point-Jefferson and McCook Central-Montrose kickoff at 7 p.m. in Salem, South Dakota.

Southeast Valley at OABCIG

The third-ranked OABCIG Falcons lost two games in 2021, both of them to their opponent Friday night.

The Falcons lost one regular season game in 2021, a 44-22 loss at Southeast Valley, and ended their season with a quarterfinal loss to the Jaguars, 34-28.

This time around, the Falcons are the home team and the higher-ranked team. While OABCIG is ranked third, the Jaguars are receiving votes. OABCIG is 3-0 on the year, while Southeast Valley is 2-1 and fresh off a 12-6 loss against Hampton-Dumont-CAL.

Senior Beckett DeJean leads the way for OABCIG with 570 passing yards and 220 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns. Gabe Winterrowd has 197 yards and three touchdown receiving. DeJean leads the team in passing and rushing.

Dalton Crouse has 348 yards and a touchdown passing while Carl Berglund has 128 yards and two touchdowns rushing.

Southeast Valley has won the last three meetings between the two schools. The game is scheduled to kick at 7 p.m. in Ida Grove.

Spirit Lake at Pocahontas Area

Both Spirit Lake and Pocahontas Area enter this game with undefeated, 3-0 records. Fifth-ranked Spirit Lake and tied for tenth-ranked Pocahontas Area played last season, with Spirit Lake taking a 52-9 win.

Spirit Lake is led by sophomore Caden Lundt at quarterback and sophomore Bode Higgins at running back. Lundt has 44 passing yards and five touchdowns with one rushing score. Higgins has 44 rushing yards with six scores.

Senior Alex Welander has 391 yards rushing and four scores for Pocahontas Area.

Spirit Lake is coming into this game off a 35-20 win over Class A receiving votes Western Christian and Pocahontas Area is fresh off a 12-6 win over Sioux Central.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. in Pocahontas.