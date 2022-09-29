SIOUXLAND FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Wildcats put unbeaten record on the line Friday night

SLOAN, Iowa – No. 3 in Class A and unbeaten Woodbury Central is headed to Sloan Friday night to take on Westwood and senior running back Jackson Dewald.

The Wildcats are a perfect 5-0 this season and defeated Lawton-Bronson 42-0 last Friday night. Junior quarterback Drew Kluender has shined for Woodbury Central this season, throwing for 1,597 yards and 17 touchdowns. He has added three rushing scores as well.

The Wildcats' top runner is senior Max McGill. He has rushed for 435 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Eric McGill has been Kluender’s favorite target, catching 24 passes for 582 yards and 10 touchdowns.

For the Rebels, a 32-6 loss to Hinton last Friday puts them at 3-2 on the season. Jackson Dewald has 1,101 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground for Westwood, and is the team’s leading tackler with 38 tackles, 11 for a loss.

Quarterback Carson Topf has completed five passes, four of which to Lawson Haveman, and 100 yards through the air this season.

Woodbury Central defeated Westwood 42-0 last season and look to stay undefeated when they walk into Sloan for Westwood’s homecoming game.

Remsen St. Mary’s at Newell-Fonda

NEWELL, Iowa – It’s a battle of undefeated, ranked teams as Remsen St. Mary’s takes on Newell-Fonda Saturday.

No. 1 Remsen St. Mary’s heads to Newell to take on No. 4 Newell-Fonda Friday night. The Hawks defeated St. Edmond 63-0 last week and haven’t allowed a point defensively in three straight games.

The Mustangs defeated Kingsley-Pierson 48-28 Friday night to improve to 5-0 on the season. Last season, the Hawks defeated Newell-Fonda 53-21.

Cael Ortman has thrown for 686 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Hawks, and has added 244 rushing yards and four scores. Running back Brenden Fisch has rushed for 468 yards and 12 scores. Alex Schroeder had done a little bit of rushing and receiving for the Hawks, totaling three touchdowns rushing and three touchdowns receiving.

Defensively, Jaxon Bunkers has two fumble recoveries and two interceptions and leads the team with 22.5 tackles.

Mason Dicks leads the Mustangs with 746 passing yards and 383 rushing yards. He has thrown 12 TD-passes and has seven rushing scores. Dicks is the team’s leading passer and rusher.

Ryan Greenfield has caught 26 passes for 419 yards and six scores, while also rushing for 268 yards and six scores. Senior Caden Meyer has 30 tackles, two for a loss, and two sacks defensively.

The battle of unbeatens is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Newell, Iowa.

West Hancock at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn

HARTLEY, Iowa – Another battle of Top 10 foes Friday night is in Hartley, Iowa.

The Hawks are 4-1 and ranked eighth in Class A, and play host to West Hancock, who is 5-0 and ranked No. 2 in Class A Friday night.

The Hawks’ lone loss this season is to a ranked Class 1A West Sioux to open the season. Since the season opening loss, the Hawks have rattled off four consecutive wins to get to 4-1, including a 51-16 win over Alta-Aurelia last week.

Kooper Ebel leads the Hawks offensively and defensively this season. The Iowa State commit has rushed for 1,06 yards and 11 touchdowns and has thrown for 381 yards and three scores, both team highs. Defensively, Ebel has 32.5 tackles, four for a loss and a sack.

Ebel’s favorite passing target has been Ryan Borden, who has caught seven passes for 155 yards and a touchdown.

West Hancock has been led by Kale Zuehl, who has rushed for 642 yards and six touchdowns. The Eagles are coming off a 60-27 win over North Union last week.

Rylan Barnes had caught four passes for 96 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 90 yards and four scores for the Eagles.

Last week’s win over North Union was the first time in the 2022 season that West Hancock has allowed double digit points.

The Hawks and Eagles are set for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Peterson Field in Hartley. West Hancock beat HMS twice last season.