SIOUXLAND FOOTBALL ROUDNUP: Sioux Center steals playoff spot with 21-20 win over MOC-Floyd Valley

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Needing a win to get into the playoff Friday night, Sioux Center’s Connor Kamerman scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the Warriors ahead 21-20, which is where the score would finish as the Warriors downed MOC-Floyd Valley Friday night.

Kamerman rushed for 151 yards and two scores on the night, leading Sioux Center. The third touchdown of the game for the Warriors came on a 20-yard interception return by Kylar Fritz.

Kade Bauer intercepted a pass and Solomon Tea a fumble for the Sioux Center defense.

Blake Aalbers threw for 176 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions for the Dutchmen. The touchdown went to Dylan Maasdam. Maasdam also rushed for two scores for MOC-Floyd Valley.

Both teams made the 3A playoffs. MOC-Floyd Valley is at Harlan Friday. Nevada hosts Sioux Center.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 57, Iowa Falls/Alden 0: Graham Eben tallied 130 rushing yards and three scores for the Lions in a 57-0 win over Iowa Falls/Alden.

Zach Lutmer threw for 117 yards and two scores and rushed for 64 yards and a score. Lane Kruger rushed for 79 yards and a score and Isaiah Johnson 22 yards and a score.

Reece VanderZee caught two passes for 56 yards and a score. Andrew Austin caught a touchdown.

The Lions host Clarinda Friday night.

Spirit Lake 35, Sheldon 7: Spirit Lake trailed 7-0 at the half, but scored 35 unanswered points to defeat Sheldon in the first round Friday.

Bode Higgins rushed for 93 yards and three scores for Spirit Lake. Jake Cornwall added 84 yards and a score on the ground.

Caden Lundt threw for 103 yards and a score for Spirit Lake. Justyn Hamm caught the touchdown pass from Lundt, a 45-yard score. Cornwall tallied 14.5 tackles.

Spirit Lake hosts Clear Lake Friday in the round of 16.

West Lyon 37, Estherville Lincoln Central 26: West Lyon tallied five rushing scores to roll to a 37-26 win over Estherville Lincoln Central.

Tate Hawf rushed for 122 yards and two scores for the Wildcats. Jude Moser added 76 yards and two scores. Gunner Grems added 132 yards and a score on the ground.

The Wildcats are at Greene County Friday night.

West Sioux 58, East Sac County 0: Dylan Wiggins threw for 166 yards and four scores for the Falcons in a 58-0 win over East Sac County.

Brady Lynott rushed for two touchdowns and caught a touchdown for the Falcons. Carter Bultman rushed for a touchdown. Avery Millikan caught two scores and Kolton Koopmans a score.

West Sioux hosts Kuemper Catholic Friday night in the round of 16.

Western Christian 36, South Central Calhoun 18: Kaden VanRegenmorter threw for 304 yards and three scores and added a rushing score for Western Christian in a 36-18 win.

Tyler Mantel added 152 rushing yards and a score for the Wolfpack. Ashtin Van’t Hul, Karsten Moret and Chander Pollema caught touchdowns passes.

Blaike Bonestroo recovered a fumble and Mantel intercepted a pass.

Western Christian is at Aplington-Parkersburg Friday night.

Woodbury Central 42, South O’Brien 0: The Wildcats got three passing touchdowns from Drew Kluender and three rushing scores from Max McGill in a 42-0 win over South O’Brien.

Klunder threw for 326 yards and three scores, with 146 yards and two of the scores going to Eric McGill.

Max McGill rushed for 213 yards and three scores for the Wildcats. He also tallied seven-and-a-half tackles.

The Wildcats host Gehlen Catholic Friday night.

Hinton 46, Logan-Magnolia 22: Senior Beau DeRocher rushed for 223 yards and five scores to lead the Blackhawks to a road win, 46-22, over Logan-Magnolia.

Glen Carlson added 92 rushing yards and a score for Hinton. Dylan Hartman scored a rushing touchdown as well.

Hartman tallied 15 tackles for the Hinton defense.

Calvin Wallis threw for 100 yards for Logan-Magnolia. Calvin Collins added 91 yards rushing and two scores and Evan Roden 114 yards and a score.

Tarick Rowe tallied five catches for 92 yards for the Panthers.

Le Mars 44, Fort Dodge 16: Teagen Kasel threw for three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 44-16 win over Fort Dodge.

Kasel threw for 106 yards and three scores. Beau Wadle caught three passes for 34 yards and two scores. Alex Allen had a 27-yard touchdown catch.

On the ground, Elijah Dougherty rushed for 116 yards and a score. Conner Jalas added 94 yards and Wadle 50 yards. Both runners scored on the ground as well.

Jalas recovered a fumble and Wadle and Dougherty intercepted passes for the Bulldogs.

Le Mars made the playoffs with a 6-3 record. They will be at Lewis Central Friday night at 7 p.m.

Spencer 35, Storm Lake 7: The Tigers didn’t need to complete a pass to pull out a win over Storm Lake Friday night.

Miles Robbins rushed for 138 yards and three scores for Spencer. Garret Wirtz and Jack Berends added rushing touchdowns for the Tigers.

Spencer gets to open their Class 4A playoff run at home against Glenwood Friday night at 7 p.m.

OABCIG 29, Unity Christian 23: Beckett DeJean was responsible for all four Flacon touchdowns in a 29-23 win over Unity Christian Friday night.

DeJean threw for 223 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions for OABCIG. He also rushed for 113 yards and two scores.

Gabe Winterrowd caught five passes for 63 yards and a touchdown. Treyten Kolar caught two passes for 36 yards.

Defensively, DeJean, Griffin Diersen and Josh Peters tallied eight tackles each.

OABCIG is at Osage in the round of 16 Friday night.

Newell-Fonda 55, Harris-Lake Park 26: Newell-Fonda pulled away with a first round 55-26 win over Harris-Lake Park Friday night.

Tyce Gunderson threw for 198 yards and rushed for 123 yards, totaling two scores for the Wolves in the loss. He threw a touchdown and rushed for another. Caleb Hemphill rushed for 52 yards and a score.

Devin Meyer caught six passes for 91 yards. Hemphill caught the touchdown pass. Gunderson led the defense with 10.5 tackles and he recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

Newell-Fonda is at Don Bosco Friday night in the second round.

GTRA 50, Kingsley-Pierson 34: The Titans earned a 50-34 win over Kingsley-Pierson in the opening round of the playoffs Friday night.

Max Hough threw for 190 yards and two scores and added 279 yards rushing and three scores for the Titans. Jordan Saul caught six passes for 122 yards and two scores. Eric Heinrichs tallied 13 tackles and an interception.

GTRA is at West Harrison Friday night.

Webster City 63, Denison-Schleswig 7: The Lynx earned a 63-7 win over the Monarchs Friday night.

Jaxon Cherry rushed for 163 yards and four scores.

Blaine Brodsky rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown for the Monarchs.

Remsen St. Mary’s 76, Audubon 0: The Hawks tallied 34 first quarter points to roll to a 76-0 win over Audubon Friday night.

Remsen St. Mary’s remains unbeaten on the season, and hosts West Bend-Mallard Friday night.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46, North Union 31: The Hawks earned an opening round win over North Union 46-31 Friday night.

The Hawks have a rematch with Hinton in the round of 16 this week. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn won the regular season matchup 55-20. The rematch in Hartley is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.

Gehlen Catholic 40, Tri-Center 22: The Jays picked up a home victory in the opening round of the playoff, defeating Tri-Center 40-22 Friday night.

Gehlen Catholic (8-1) is on the road for the second round of the playoff, going to Woodbury Central Friday night at 7 p.m.

South Hamilton 54, Ridge View 12: South Hamilton earned a 54-12 win over Ridge View in the opening round.

Noah Gunderson rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns for South Hamilton. Tjerdan Johnson rushed for 51 yards and a score.

South Hamilton hosts Pella Christian Friday night.

Lawton-Bronson 47, MMCRU 40: The Eagles defeated MMCRU in a non playoff game Friday night.

Braden Heiss threw for 439 yards and five touchdowns for the Eagles. Louden Grimsley caught five passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns.

Brayden Williams added 88 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Jonah Petersen threw for 297 yards and three scores and added a rushing score for the Royals. Jace Colling finished with 157 yards and three scores receiving. Brayson Mulder rushed for 120 yards and a score.