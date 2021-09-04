Siouxland football roundup: Elk Point-Jefferson wins at Flandreau

FLANDREAU, S.D. — The Elk Point-Jefferson High School football team earned an emphatic 55-6 win over Flandreau on Friday night.

Ben Swatek ran for two touchdowns, and he ran for 71 yards.

Devon Schmitz led the Huskies with 118 rushing yards, and he, too, found the end zone.

Noah McDermott, Hunter Geary and Lucas Hueser also scored rushing TDs.

McDermott also had two passing TDs. He was 5-for-6 for 174 yards. Schmitz caught both TD passes, and led the receiving attack with 118 yards on three receptions.

Vermillion 28, Chamberlain 6: The Tanagers won back-to-back games for the first time since 2014.

Stanton 11, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 8: Neither team scored in the first half. LCC quarterback Evan Haisch broke the ice with a 21-yard TD run in the third quarter.

Stanton’s Parker Krusemark tied the game on its next possession from the 1-yard line. Stanton also got the two-point conversion.

Owen Vogel hit a 26-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to give Stanton the lead and the win.