SIOUXLAND FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Falcons rally for win in regular season finale

IDA GROVE, Iowa – Senior quarterback Beckett DeJean scored three total touchdowns for OABCIG in the win over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 30-14, Friday night.

DeJean threw for 121 yards and a touchdown and added 74 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Gabe Winterrowd caught four passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. Griffin Diersen rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown as well.

DeJean recovered a fumble for the Falcons and Josh Peters intercepted a pass.

Le Mars 38, Spencer 28: Le Mars jumped ahead 14-0 in the first quarter and held on for a 38-28 win over Spencer Friday night.

Teagen Kasel threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Conner Jalas caught five passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

Elijah Dougherty rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown. The Bulldogs had two defensive touchdowns as well. Jalas intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown and Trent Marienau recovered a fumble for a 15-yard score. Evan Jalas also recovered a fumble.

Riley DeWitt threw for 64 yards and a score and rushed for 108 yards and two scores for Spencer. Gavin Timmer added 75 yards rushing and a score and Adrian Carillo caught a touchdown pass.

Sioux Center 25, Carroll 0: The Warriors recorded a 25-0 win over Carroll Friday night.

Sioux Center is now 3-1 in district play heading into the final week of the regular season.

Conner Kamerman rushed for 174 yards and three scores for the Warriors. Brodie Van Regenmorter threw for 81 yards, with Kylar Fritz finishing with 38 receiving yards. Fritz also had 11.5 tackles.

Spirit Lake 24, Southeast Valley 6: Bode Higgins led Spirit Lake in rushing and receiving Friday night as Spirit Lake earned a 24-6 win over Southeast Valley.

Higgins rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns and finished with 19 yards receiving.

Owen Lalumendre tallied 13 tackles, three for a loss and two sacks for the Indians. Brayden Theesfeld recovered a fumble for a touchdown for Spirit Lake.

Gehlen Catholic 44, Alta-Aurelia 14: The Jays picked up a 44-14 regular season finale win over Alta-Aurelia.

Cale Brechwald threw for 133 yards and two touchdowns for the Warriors. Kaden Stites caught eight passes for 63 yards. Gavin Sleezer added 12 tackles for the defense.

Sleezer and Cade Ahnemann caught touchdowns passes for the Warriors.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 62, Okoboji 6: Zach Lutmer scored three touchdowns in the first quarter as the Lions led 49-0 after a quarter and won 62-6 Friday night against Okoboji.

Graham Eben rushed for 102 yards for the Lions. Lutmer threw a touchdown to Reece Vander Zee on his only pass attempt and rushed for two of his own.

Xaccai Ditsworth, Kayden VanBerkum, Isaiah Johnson, Simon Konechne and Weston Freking scored rushing touchdowns. Graham Eben added a punt return score for the Lions.

West Sioux 68, Sioux Central 0: West Sioux scored on 10 of their 11 drives Friday night in a 68-0 win over Sioux Central.

Dylan Wiggins threw for 161 yards and four touchdowns and Carter Bultman rushed for 202 yards and four scores for the Falcons.

Wiggins rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown as well. Tanner Lynott added a rushing score.

Brady Lynott, Conner Van Ballegooyen, Mason Coppock and Kolton Koopmans caught touchdown passes.

Hinton 26, South O’Brien 6: Glen Carlson threw for 105 yards and a score and added a rushing score for Hinton in a 26-6 win over South O’Brien.

Beau DeRocher rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown for the Blackhawks. Bode Binneboese caught the touchdown pass from Carlson. Dylan Hartman added a rushing score.

Karson Ludwig tallied 11 tackles and an interception for the Hinton defense.

West Lyon 42, Cherokee 12: Five different Wildcats scored rushing touchdowns for West Lyon in a 42-12 win over Cherokee.

Ryer Crichton threw for 125 yards and added a passing touchdown. He also rushed for 112 yards and a score. Gunner Grems, Mason Ver Meer, Tate Hawf and Jude Moser scored rushing touchdowns.

Darren Meyer caught a touchdown pass. Tyler Kock recorded seven tackles. Elliot Snyders recovered a fumble.

Aiden Comstock threw for 87 yards and a touchdown for Cherokee. Jaxon Paulsrud rushed for 118 yards and a score. Jacob Hurd caught the touchdown for the Braves.

Western Christian 43, Emmetsburg 10: Kaden VanRegenmorter threw for 286 yards and four touchdowns for the Wolfpack in a 43-8 win over Emmetsburg.

VanRegenmorter added 66 yards rushing. JD Pettit and Tyler Mantel scored rushing touchdowns for Western Christian.

Ashtin Van’t Hul finished with 151 yards receiving. Van’t Hul caught a 35-yard and 90-yard touchdown. Pettit and Mantel also caught touchdown passes.

Unity Christian 30, Sheldon 8: Sheldon scored first, but it was Unity Christian who ran away with a 30-8 win over Unity Christian.

Braeden Bosma completed four passes, three of them for touchdowns. Jacob Van Donge caught two passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 40 yards and a score.

Cole Rens caught a 37-yard touchdown. Trevor Wieringa rushed for 75 yards and tallied 10.5 tackles for the defense.

Jacob Enger rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown for Sheldon.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 41, Akron-Westfield 8: Laytin Koch threw for 152 yards and a score for Akron-Westfield in a 41-8 loss to Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn.

Lane Kenny caught five passes for 76 yards for the Westerners. Jackson Marnach caught the touchdown pass from Koch.

Tri-Center 40, Westwood 29: Jackson Dewald rushed for 260 yards and three scores to lead Westwood in a 40-29 loss over Tri-Center.

Carson Topf threw for 11 yards and a touchdown to Frank Lewis. Thomas Heilman tallied eight and a half tackles, three for a loss.

Logan-Magnolia 48, Lawton-Bronson 13: Braden Heiss threw for 105 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles in a 48-13 loss to Logan-Magnolia Friday night.

Louden Grimsley finished with 72 yards and a touchdown grab. Brayden Williams rushed for 24 yards. Easton Parks tallied 11.5 tackles and a fumble recovery for the defense.

Evan Roden rushed for 155 yards and a score for the Panthers. Calvin Collins rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns. Wyatt Reisz added a touchdown run.

Calvin Wallis scored two defensive touchdowns, one on a fumble recovery and the other on an interception return. He had two fumble recoveries and two interceptions on the game.

Fort Dodge 28, Denison-Schleswig 7: Luke Wiebers threw for 140 yards and rushed for 39 yards to lead the Monarchs in a 28-7 loss to Fort Dodge.

Gavin Hipnar finished with 67 yards receiving. Blaine Brodsky caught the touchdown pass from Wiebers. Jordan Von Tersch finished with 13 tackles.

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 82, Tri County Northeast 26: Daniel Puppe rushed for 173 yards to lead the Bears to an 82-26 win over Tri County Northeast Friday night.

Puppe rushed for six touchdowns for the Bears in the win. Dylan Taylor added a rushing score as well. Caleb Erwin, Connor Korth, Tyler Boysen and Gibson Roberts scored rushing touchdowns for the Bears.

Hudson Morgan returned a kickoff for a touchdown for Tri County Northeast. Colton Stallbaum and Ben Jorgensen scored rushing touchdowns and Jorgensen threw a touchdown to Bryan Isom.

Vermillion 28, Madison 20: Hayden Christopherson threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns to lead Vermillion to a 28-20 win over Madison Friday night.

Zoan Robinson caught six passes for 95 yards and a touchdown for the Tanagers. Trillion Sorrell finished with 88 yards and a score and Connor Larson 58 yards and a score.

Jeremy Crowe finished with 70 yards rushing. Connor Peterson and Landon Cerny intercepted passes for the Tanager defense.