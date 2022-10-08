SIOUXLAND FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn cruises past Hinton

HINTON, Iowa – Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn jumped out to an early lead an cruised to a 55-20 win over Hinton Friday night in Hinton.

Kooper Ebel led the Hawks with 360 yards of offense and four total touchdowns in the win. Ebel also intercepted two passes for the HMS defense.

MOC-Floyd Valley 14, Carroll 0: The Dutchmen improved to 5-2 on the season with a 14-0 shutout win over Carroll Friday night.

Blake Aalbers threw for 142 yards and scored a rushing touchdown for the Dutchmen. Dylan Maasdam rushed for 62 yards and a score. He also led the team in receiving yards with 50 on five catches.

Sterling Haack tallied 15 tackles, four for a loss and three sacks. Tyeson Vaas intercepted a pass for the Dutch defense.

Spirit Lake 56, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 21: Caden Lundt passed for 113 yards and two touchdowns to lead Spirit Lake to a 56-21 win over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

Jake Cornwall rushed for 115 yards and two scores for the Indians. Cornwall also threw for 19 yards and a touchdown and returned a kickoff for a score.

Brayden Theesfeld and William Ditsworth rushed for touchdowns as well. Drew Alger, Tyler Voss and Jake Wallin caught touchdowns.

Owen Lalumendre tallied 11.5 tackles for the Indians defense.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 42, Sheldon 0: Zach Lutmer scored the first five touchdowns of a 42-0 win over Sheldon Friday.

Lutmer rushed for 241 yards and five touchdowns and threw for 43 yards. Graham Eben added 120 yards on the ground and a touchdown.

Reece VanderZee and Kayden VanBerkum intercepted passes and Weston Freking recovered a fumble.

Jacob Enger rushed for 80 yards for Sheldon.

Remsen St. Mary’s 75, Ar-We-Va 0: Cael Ortmann completed all six of his passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards and two scores for the Hawks in a 75-0 win over Ar-We-Va.

Alex Schroeder added 93 rushing yards and two scores for the Hawks. Brenden Fisch and Landon Waldschmitt scored on the ground. Schroeder, Ryan WIllman and Fisch caught touchdown passes.

Defensively, Brady Wurth recovered a fumble for a touchdown and Collin Homan returned an interception for a touchdown.

West Sioux 65, Sibley-Ocheyedan 14: Dylan Wiggins threw for 211 yards and five touchdowns for West Sioux in a 65-14 win over the Generals.

Brady Lynott caught six passes for 118 yards and three scores. Mason Coppock and Avery Millikan caught touchdowns as well.

Tanner Lynott rushed for 64 yards and a score. Carter Bultman added 36 yards and a score.

Conner Van Ballegooyen and Coppock intercepted passes and returned them for touchdowns.

West Lyon 24, Unity Christian 6: Tate Hawf rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns for West Lyon in a 24-6 win over Unity Christian Friday night.

Ryer Crichton threw for 81 yards, 29 of them to Hawf. Gunner Grems rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown and led the defense with 8.5 tackles. Preston Metzger recovered a fumble for the Wildcats.

OABCIG 42, Estherville Lincoln Central 19: Beckett DeJean scored six touchdowns (three passing and three rushing) for the Falcons in a 42-19 win over Estherville Lincoln Central.

DeJean threw for 297 yards and three scores and rushed for 113 yards and three scores. Karson Quirk, Griffin Diersen and Treyton Kolar caught touchdown passes. Josh Peters finished with six receptions for 138 yards.

Diersen tallied 10 tackles and Quirk intercepted a pass for the Falcons defense.

Denison-Schleswig 13, Le Mars 7: The Monarchs jumped out to a 13-0 lead and defeated Le Mars 13-7 Friday night in Denison.

Luke Wiebers threw for 72 yards and rushed for 24 yards and a score for the Monarchs. Defensively, Wiebers tallied seven tackles, two for a loss.

Jaxson HIldebrand rushed for 82 yards for the Monarchs. Carson Seuntjens intercepted a pass.

Elijah Dougherty rushed for 129 yards and Beau Wadle rushed for a score. Tegen Kasel threw for 64 yards.

Conner Jalas intercepted a pass for the Bulldogs defense.

Western Christian 42, Sioux Central 0: Tyler Mantel rushed for 203 yards and four touchdowns for the Wolfpack in a 42-0 win over Sioux Central.

Kaden VanRegenmorter added 100 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also threw for 91 yards.

Mantel and Teague VarVelde intercepted passes.

Gehlen Catholic 60, MMCRU 20: Kale Pearson rushed for 215 yards and three scores as Gehlen Catholic defeated MMCRU 60-20.

Aiden Spangler rushed for 104 yards and two scores and Cole McCarty 79 yards and a score. Conner Kraft threw for 110 yards and a score.

Lawton-Bronson 20, IKM-Manning 13: Braden Heiss threw for 244 yards and three scores to lead Lawton-Bronson to a 20-13 win over IKM-Manning.

Caleb Garnand tallied nine receptions for 122 yards for the Eagles. Louden Grimsley caught four passes for 46 yards and two scores and Jesse Oehlerking added 65 yards receiving and a score.

Easton Parks tallied 8.5 tackles for the Eagles.

North Union 35, Alta-Aurelia 27: Cale Brechwald threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns for the Warriors in a 35-27 loss to North Union.

Gavin Sleezer caught three passes for 78 yards. Cade Ahnemann recorded 68 receiving yards and two scores and DJ Rodriguez added 40 receiving yards and two scores. Carson Reinert threw a touchdown pass.

Kaden Stites rushed for 61 yards. Sleezer tallied 15.5 tackles, three for a loss for the defense. Stites intercepted two passes.

Cherokee 34, Okoboji 28: Logan Allender rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns for Cherokee in a 34-28 win over Okoboji.

Allender tallied 10 tackles for the defense. Jaxon Paulsrud threw for 102 yards and rushed for 94 yards. Paulsrud threw a touchdown and rushed for a score. Daemon Loucks caught four passes for 48 yards and a score.

Caden Chapman rushed for 159 yards and two scores for Okoboji. Tallin Wright rushed for 111 yards and a score. Blaise Elwood tallied seven tackles for the Pioneers defense.

Kingsley-Pierson 63, River Valley 0: Beau Goodwin threw for 146 yards and four scores for Kingsley-Pierson in a 63-0 win over River Valley.

Conner Beelner caught three passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns. Emerson Pratt rushed for 62 yards and a score. Josh Harvey added 59 yards rushing and two scores and Evan Neumann 30 rushing yards and two scores.

Harvey and Boston Doeschot caught touchdowns for the Panthers. Jameson Sistrunk and Tyler Koch tallied six tackles each. Doeschot and Pratt recovered a fumble. Landon Howe and Koch intercepted passes.

South Dakota

Elk Point-Jefferson 48, Tri-Valley 7: Lucas Hueser rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns in the Huskies’ 48-7 win over Tri-Valley.

Ben Swatek rushed for 114 yards and a score. Devon Schmitz added 30 yards on the ground and two scores and Ty Trometer scored on a rush.

Noah McDermott threw for 74 yards and a touchdown for the Huskies. Garrett Merkley caught the touchdown pass.

Landyn Reiser scored the rushing touchdown for Tri-Valley.